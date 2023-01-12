Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has some of the most badass female characters in manga, many of which shine thanks to their unique abilities, personalities, and overall strength. But who are the five strongest? Now, in order to answer that and more, here are the 5 strongest female characters in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

The list will feature heavy spoilers regarding the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga. To avoid further spoilers, we will limit ourselves to only using images from the anime.

The 5 Strongest Female Demon Slayer Characters

5. Kanae Kocho

The late Flower Hahira as well as Kanao and Shinobu’s older sister. Kanae was a gifted swordswoman, a master in the art of Flower Breathing, and the Flower Hashira. Although there’s close to no record of Kanae’s battle prowess in either the manga or the anime, she earned her place in our list for being able to go toe to toe with Doma, also known as the current Upper Rank Two, until sunrise by herself, even if doing so cost her her life.

4. Nezuko Kamado

In fourth place, we have Nezuko Kamado. Nezuko’s powers can be seen when she, although without having any kind of combat training and solely relying on only brute strength and crude Blood techniques was able to bring Daki to the blink of defeat. She later demonstrated control over her powers and was able to once again make use of them during the Swordsmith Village Arc.

3. Shinobu Kocho

Although she does possess a lower stature and fragile frame, the latter of which made her incapable of decapitating demons, Shinobu trained both her dexterity and stamina to the limit as well as extensively studied the use of poison and harmful substances, both of which allowed her to create and then master her own form of Breathing, known as the Insect Breathing, which was focused on making up for her lack of physical strength through speed and precision.

With that said, although she is able to move extremely fast, as well as of performing fast and precise trusts, all filled with deadly doses of poison, Shinobu’s keen intellect and ability to predict future scenarios are without a doubt her biggest weapons.

2. Kanao Tsuyuri

In the second spot, we have Kanao Tsuyuri, who learned and then mastered Kanae’s Flower Breathing. Kanao is a talented swordswoman, who has in her refined technique and overall speed her biggest weapons.

With that said, Kanao’s biggest strength lies in the use of the final Flower Breathing form, Equinoctial Vermilion Eye, which allows her to, although at the possible cost of her vision, increase her perception to a point where the world seems to be in slow motion.

1. Mitsuri Kanroji

In the first place, we have Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira, as well as the creator of Love Breathing, a style that empowers both her massive strength and flexibility and allows her to perform both close and long-range attacks through the use of her own unique Nichirin Sword. Overall, Mitsuri has in her dexterity, strength, and overall endurance her biggest strengths, the former of which is only possible thanks to her unique muscular constitution and allows her to literary rip the arms of her enemies.

- This article was updated on January 11th, 2023