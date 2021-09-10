Sims 4 Sex Mods 2021 – The Best Adult Mods for The Sims

Sims 4 Sex Mods are one way that you can spice up the most famous life-simulation game going. Good as the base game may be, it can feel a little unrealistic with the very vanilla lives that Sims live. Thankfully there’s the Sex Mods for Sims 4.

The Sims has had a strong community of modders working on it for years – any kind of mod you can dream is available, including a lot to add more realism to the game. As the name “Sex Mods” would suggest, these mods aim at expanding Sims’ sex lives. Fire up your Sims experience by installing the best adult and sex mods available for The Sims 4!

Note: These Sex mods for Sims 4 are available for PC, and there are not Sims 4 sex mods to download that will work on the PlayStation 4.

WARNING! Adult content!

Best Sims 4 Sex Mods 2021

No Censor

Starting out slowly, this mod is a classic – simply put, this mod removes the blurred censorship of the naked Sims bodies’. No longer will big pixels cloud our view! This does beg the question of whether Sims look good fully rendered in certain positions. Note: this is not a mod to make your Sims nude all the time (though there are mods for that…)

RedAppleNet

This mod adds RedAppleNet to your Sims 4 experience, allowing your Sim to pursue a career in cybersex. Your Sim will earn income by phoning, chatting to, or video calling other Sims… or just your boss if you crave a promotion! This mod is great as it reflects the growing popularity of cybersex work in today’s society. Realism, anyone?

Hoe It Up

Hoe It Up is a solid Sims 4 sex mod. It adds a sex work career role to The Sims 4. Use it for extra cash, or as your entire career; the choice is yours. The work ranges from lapdances at nightclubs to every kind of physical sensation with other Sims. Like other careers, Sims can get better over time and be promoted!

Sugar Life

Sugar Life adds, as the name suggests, Sugar Babies, Mommies, and Daddies to The Sims 4. You can earn money as a sugar baby, or reverse the roles and spend your hard-earned fortune on one. The mod brings three new traits with it, for each Sugar role (only available for Young Adults – Elder ages). There is a whole system in place for how much and when your Sim can earn or spend, too.

Wicked Whims

Any Simmer who has mods installed has probably heard of Wicked Whims. Probably the most popular Sims 4 sex mod, Wicked Whims adds numerous new adult interactions. New positions, animations, moodlets, and even traits are a small excerpt of what is included with this cheeky mod. As well as this, realistic happenings such as menstruation are added; which is something never featured in a Sims game despite them being life simulations.

Glory Hole

There isn’t too much to say about this one: it adds a useable glory hole device for your Sims. Yes, someone has actually made a Sims 4 sex mod that adds a glory hole item. This is a stationary object, however, so the following mod is advised for a, shall we say, full show.

OohLaLa World’s Animations

Not to be used alone, this mod adds animations to expand on Sims’ previous positions. It has high-quality animation and works well with the previous mod along with a lot more adult-themed mods that are available. More content is being added by the creators, too, and there are more sets available on the creators’ Patreon.

More Bed Interactions

This is an interesting one: a lot of content was cut from The Sims 4. How do we know? Modders! By digging around in the code and files, modders created this one using interactions that they found. Adding nice things like pillow talk, sweet kisses, and snuggling post-Woohoo. Less nefarious than some other mods, perhaps, but it adds more realism to The Sims.

These Sims sex mods add a devilish new aspect to The Sims 4. Use responsibly, and use protection!

The Sims 4 is available on PlayStation 4 and PC.