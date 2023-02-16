Hogwarts Legacy is here, bringing to players what many consider to be the best Harry Potter game to date. But is that really true? Now, in order to help all of those wondering how the new game fares against the many other Potter titles, as well as those who want to dive into the best titles starring both The Boy Who Lived and the Wizarding World, here are the 11 best Harry Potter Games, ranked.

The 11 Best Harry Potter Games, Ranked

11. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Although games based on movies can be a divisive topic, as many can be considered sub-par, the Harry Potter franchise features some arguably good ones, all things considered. With that said, to start our list we have 2009’s Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

Overall, although not as brilliant and engaging as some of the franchise’s older adaptations, Half-Blood Prince does its job in bringing to fans an at times engaging endeavor through the ability to take part in both the main storyline as well as in a good deal of side activities.

10. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

In tenth, we have Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Differently from most games in our list, Goblet shines through its co-op mechanic, which allows up to three players to tackle some of the game’s stages, thus pushing the experience beyond just a movie adaptation.

9. Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells earns its place in our list thanks to the way it mixes both Wizarding World lore and its many aspects with a wide array of intuitive and intelligent puzzles to offer an experience sure to please both fans of the genre and those who love the source material.

But that’s not all, as among the game’s many modes and callbacks, players can take part in more than 1,000 levels as well as join forces with others online as they face new types of puzzles and win prestige to both themselves and their house of choice.

8. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

The game that started it all, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone managed to replicate all of the things that make the franchise so iconic and magical.

Although the game featured a wide array of different versions, its PC/Mac and PlayStation versions are the most charming, as they set themselves apart through the way they allow players to experience the storyline, solve a wide array of puzzles, and get many collectibles along the way.

7. Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery

Before Hogwarts Legacy, there was Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, a mobile title focused on bringing players the full Hogwarts experience. In the game, you can meet a wide array of known faces, attend classes, master a wide array of spells, make lasting bonds, fight, and create your own story based on many choices. Overall, the game offers an extremely personal experience, as players can also romance NPCs, raise pets, and more.

As a mobile title, it is unfair to compare the game to the majority of the ones in our list gameplay-wise, but nonetheless, Hogwarts Mystery manages to capture the essence of the Potter franchise in a way very few can all while also creating its own identity.

6. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Considered by many as one of the most complete Harry Potter games until the debut of Hogwarts Legacy, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix featured a shift from the new gameplay mechanics present in both Goblet of Fire and Prisoner of Azkaban, as players could only take control of Harry as they take part in a storyline way more detached from the source material.

But fortunatelly, the changes arrived with many new mechanics, as players were now able to take part in a wide array of side quests, interact with characters at their leisure, as well as explore a way more interactive Hogwarts castle.

5. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Considered by many as the best Hary Potter game based on the movies, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets improves upon all the things introduced in Philosopher’s Stone all while also featuring a step forward in many ways through the additions of new minigames and possibilities through exploration.

With that said, Chamber of Secrets was released in a wide array of different versions, with its sixth-gen console versions (released for the PlayStation 2, Xbox, and GameCube) being largely considered as its best.

4. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

One of the most highly regarded movie-to-game adaptations, as well as one of the most beloved Harry Potter games overall, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban once again focused on building upon the foundations set in previous titles, while this time also featuring a great visual upgrade and allowing players to for the first time play as Hermione and Ron outside of portable devices.

As usual for the Harry Potter games, Prisoner of Azkaban was released for multiple platforms, with each receiving its own version. With that said, among all versions, the home console version (released for the PlayStation 2, Xbox, and Gamecube) is widely considered the best through the way it captured the feel of what many consider to be a turning point in the franchise.

3. Harry Potter Quidditch World Cup (Home Console Versions)

Harry Potter Quidditch World Cup won its place in our list as well as in the hearts of the fans through its beautiful presentation and dynamic gameplay, which focuses on providing players with the ultimate Quidditch experience as they test their skills either alone or by facing each other in local co-op.

Overall, the game sets itself apart through how smooth it looks and plays, even by today’s standards. As a plus, Harry Potter Quidditch World Cup players can take flight as both the teams of known Hogwarts houses and well as many national ones.

2. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO Harry Potter Collection allows players to re-live the story of all books/movies, now paired up with the humor and the gameplay characteristics of all the LEGO Games. Overall, the LEGO Harry Potter Collection, which features both the acclaimed LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and its sequel LEGO Harry Potter Years 5-7 is a must for Wizards who wish to dive into the story of The Boy Who Lived either by themselves or with friends.

LEGO Harry Potter Collection is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

1. Hogwarts Legacy

The definite Wizarding World experience, Hogwarts Legacy, as we talked about in our review, allows players to embark on a new and original storyline taking place decades before the events showcased in the first main book of the series.

The game earns its spot thanks to the way it allows players to truly feel like a wizard, as they attend classes, explore a wide array of different areas, solve an even wider array of puzzles both in and outside of the school grounds, and of course, learn and then make active use of a wide plethora of spells and charms.

Hogwarts Legacy is currently available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, on the other hand, are set to become available on April 4th, 2022.

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2023