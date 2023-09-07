Did SPOILER Really Die in Ahsoka?

Image: Disney+

In the final moments of Ahsoka‘s fourth episode, “Fallen Jedi,” the titular Togrutan Jedi finally crosses blades with the villainous Baylon Skoll. The battle does not turn out well for her, and the episode ends with Ahsoka waking up in an ethereal realm where her old master, Anakin Skywalker (once again played by Hayden Christianson and wearing the same outfit he wore in Star Wars: The Clone Wars), greets her. This shocking turn of events has left many Star Wars fans wondering if Ahsoka is dead. Here’s what you need to know about what happened to Ahsoka after her fateful battle with Skoll.

What Happened to Ashoka, and Where is She?

Image: Disney+

While Ahsoka begins her intense lightsaber duel against Skoll with a clear advantage, the fallen Jedi Knight manages to turn the tide in his favor after Ahsoka’s concern for her student Sabine Wren gets the better of her. Seizing his chance, Skoll overpowers Ahoksa and knocks her over the edge of a nearby cliff and into the raging sea. One gorgeous dissolving transition shot later, and we see Ahsoka coming to her senses on a walkway made of solid light, one of many that zig-zag through a nebulous void.

This mysterious realm may not look familiar to some viewers, but those familiar with Star Wars: Rebels will probably recognize it as The World Between Worlds. Introduced in the Star Wars: Rebels episode of the same name, the World Between Worlds is an alternate dimension within the Force that contains doorways that can be used to travel through space and time. Ezra Bridger found a way to access this extradimensional realm and saved Ahsoka from being killed by her fallen master, and Star Wars: Rebels‘ ending made it clear that Ahsoka had found a way to traverse it as well.

Since the World Between Worlds has only ever been shown to be accessible to living beings, Ahsoka’s presence within the realm seems to imply that she’s still alive. However, Anakin’s presence within the realm means that the World Between Worlds may be connected to the afterlife. After all, Ahsoka is set five years after Return of the Jedi, so it is possible that the World Between Worlds also serves as a conduit between the worlds of the living and the dead.

Regardless of whether or not Ahsoka has found herself on the shores of the afterlife, the fact that there are still four episodes left in the series means that she’ll probably come back to life by the end of the next episode. After all, through the Force, all things are possible, and Ahsoka has danced with death enough times to know how to keep both her feet out of the grave.

