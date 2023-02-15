Image: Amazon Prime Studios

Just as the hype over Super Bowl trailer releases started to settle, Amazon Studios dropped the first official trailer of their highly anticipated Daisy Jones & the Six series. Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling novel of the same name, the series will star Riley Keough (The Girlfriend Experience) in the titular role, along with Sam Claflin (Me Before You) as Billy Dunne.

The series will encompass the meteoric rise of the Daisy Jones & The Six band as well as their unexpected fall and eventual break up throughout the 1970s. As the trailer showcased, this rock-n-roll-filled series will feature a concoction of a love triangle, appreciation for music, and the obvious ego clashes that are the typical elements of most bands’ musical journeys.

Daisy Jones And The Six will hit Prime Video on March 3. The series will have 10 episodes, which will be released in batches till March 24. As of now, it is not known if there will be additional seasons or if the entirety of the novel will be portrayed in the first season.

Daisy Jones And The Six – Real-Life Inspiration And Plot Details

Although the book’s plot and characters are fictional, real-life figures from the 1970s music world served as inspiration. The backstory of Fleetwood Mac, who also had a turbulent past and an impressive career in the 1970s, is frequently cited as an inspiration for Daisy Jones And The Six.

What Is ‘Daisy Jones And The Six’ About?

Set in the late 1960s and throughout the 1970s, the story focuses on Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne. Daisy is portrayed as a young, beautiful budding artist who develops a narcotics addiction throughout the story. Meanwhile, Dunne is depicted as a commanding dreamboat who battles addiction and has a rocky relationship with his wife, Camila.

In the novel, Billy Dunne and his brother Graham formed a band named The Six, along with bassist Pete Loving, drummer Warren Rhodes, guitarist Eddie and keyboardist Karen. They were signed to Runner Records, the same record label where Daisy signed up later on. Being under the same label, an influential producer named Teddy Price pushes for Daisy to join The Six, much to Billy’s initial chagrin.

As expected, some of the band members initially were much against the idea of Daisy’s involvement in the band. However, as Daisy’s vocal style and approach elevated the band’s music, the band members opened up to her. Following this, the young artist officially joined the band as a co-lead singer.

However, tensions and disagreements started to surface when they started recording their debut album together. The band dealt with much conflict between its members, especially Daisy and Billy. The band’s ultimate climb to popularity came crashing down due to these tensions, personal issues and disputes. The entire journey of the band’s rise to fame and their fall was told through a behind-the-scenes-style interview-esque book, which is later revealed to be written by Billy Dunne’s daughter, Julia.

Daisy Jones and the Six arrives March 3 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/pOP2LetW3Y — Daisy Jones and the Six (@daisyjonesand6) February 15, 2023

Billy And Daisy’s Drug Abuse And Conflicts

To no one’s surprise, the story depicts heavy drug abuse by the lead characters, Billy and Daisy. After battling his heroin addiction and multiple instances of infidelity, Billy cleans up his act and goes through rehab after his daughter, Julia, is born. This is why Billy is initially wary of Daisy, who abuses drugs when they first meet.

Despite being portrayed as free-spirited, Daisy is constantly looking for approval and affection due to her difficult upbringing by distant parents. This also results in Daisy’s troubled relationship throughout the story, which also serves as one of the reasons behind the downfall of Daisy Jones And The Six.

The Love Triangle

In the novel, the love triangle between Daisy Jones, Billy Dunne and Billy’s wife, Camila, is quite nuanced and serves as one of the reasons behind the turbulent history of the band’s journey and its eventual downfall. Billy proposes to Camila soon after his band signs with Runner Records. The two are married and have a daughter named Julia. However, Billy has been unfaithful to Camila multiple times prior to the birth of their daughter and even before Daisy Jones joins the band.

Despite Camila’s undying love and support for Billy, his infidelity causes much disturbances in their relationship, which are amplified when he and Daisy develop feelings for each other. However, Billy ultimately chooses Camila over Daisy.

Main Cast

Riley Keough as Daisy Jones

Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne

Natascha McElhone as Camila Dunne

Josh Whitehouse as Eddie

Will Harrison as Graham Dunne

Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko

Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rhodes

Tom Wright as Teddy

In addition to the main cast, Timothy Olyphant is also expected to have a brief role. While certain names in the cast list are impressive, the behind-the-screen talents also include a few Hollywood heavy hitters. For instance, Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies) and Niki Caro (director, Mulan) serve as co-executive producers.

Furthermore, Daisy Jones And The Six adds to the hype as the series will feature 24 original songs from its fictional music album titled, “Aurora,” produced by Blake Mills.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023