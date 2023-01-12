Image: Marvel

Following multiple leaks of MODOK’s Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) design, Marvel Studios finally dropped an official glimpse of the character’s live-action take in the trailer of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania. The revelation behind the return of Corey Stoll’s Darren Cross as MODOK further raises multiple questions as to how the antagonist from Ant-Man (2015) survived his entry into the quantum realm. MCU fans are also left wondering about the connection between Kang The Conqueror and Cross in the MCU.

The official trailer of the Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania established that the MCU would switch the origin behind the mantle of MODOK. However, it remains to be seen whether the character will have a completely fresh backstory than his comic counterpart.

MODOK’s Name, Origin, Powers, And More

In the comics, MODOK stands for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing. Later, in 1983’s Captain America Annual Vol 1 #7, the character was part of a flashback, where it was established that MODOK was formerly known as MODOC (Mental Organism Designed Only for Computation). However, MODOK is the primary mantle that is used by the supervillain.

Origin

The character debuted in 1967’s Tales of Suspense #94 and was created by legendary comic icon Jack Kirby. Unlike in the MCU, the villain’s real name was George Tarleton, a scientist who worked for A.I.M. (Advanced Idea Mechanics). Tarleton was involved in developing the Cosmic Cube (known as the Tesseract in the MCU). During his involvement with A.I.M., lead scientist Dr. Lyle Getz (Scientist Supreme) turned Tarleton into a cyborg-esque mutated organism, which is essentially a part-computer.

Unlike in the comics, the primary timeline of Earth-616 (MCU) does not have a Tesseract (Cosmic Cube) anymore. Thus, the decision for Marvel Studios to amalgamate the characters of George Tarleton and Darren Cross makes further sense. Additionally, the MCU’s Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania can establish that Cross’ physiology was either changed during his entry into the Quantum realm or by Kang The Conqueror.

In 2015’s Ant-Man, Scott Lang went subatomic to destroy the Yellowjacket suit of Darren Cross. Following this, the malfunctioned suit caused Cross to be sucked into the quantum realm, seemingly to his demise. However, the malfunctioning suit of Cross resulted in the non-uniform shrinkage of his limbs. Interestingly, the scene showcased that his head did not deform as it shrunk.

Moreover, Michael Douglas’ Dr. Hank Pym made a big deal in the 2015 film about the specialty of his suit’s helmet. The former Ant-Man told Scott Lang that the suit’s helmet helps negate the effect of chemical imbalance in the brain due to the usage of Pym Particle to shrink down. In the film, Pym mentioned: “Cross was to cracking my formula. The process is highly volatile. If one isn’t protected by a specialized helmet, it can affect the brain’s chemistry. I don’t think Darren realizes this, and, you know, he’s not the most stable guy to begin with.”

Thus, it is possible that the ineffective helmet may have exposed Cross’ brain to the energies of the quantum realm, which may be another explanation behind his potential new powers (if any) in the upcoming Ant-Man 3.

Powers

In the comics, MODOK’s powers included psychic abilities, extreme intelligence, and predictionary perception (i.e., borderline precognition). His additional abilities included mind control and energy blasts from a device attached to his head. Furthermore, the character utilizes an advanced exoskeleton as well as a floating chair known as the Doomsday Chair, both of which may grant him futuristic weapons and gadgets.

Meanwhile, it is unclear whether MODOK will have psychic abilities in the MCU, heightened intelligence may be on the table for Darren Cross 2.0. It is plausible that the unstable version of Cross’ Pym Particle knockoff in Ant-Man (2015) may have caused a mutation in what remains of his body. This may explain the super-intelligence that the character may have gained during his time in the quantum realm.

While MODOK’s origin is heavily changed, it is possible that he is possibly enslaved and forced to work for a Kang The Conqueror variant in the quantum realm. Thus, Cross as MODOK may end up coming to the aid of Scott and co. in order to redeem himself over his actions in Ant-Man (2015).

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023