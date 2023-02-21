10 Best Adult Games on Steam

Image: Koei Tecmo

PC gaming has opened up the industry to growth within less than wholesome subsections — and nothing could fit this description more than the best adult games on Steam, the platform’s biggest storefront. With releases numbering in the hundreds making their way to Valve’s backyard every single day, it’s not an exaggeration to say that there’s something for everyone, including those who want to have some naughty, adult fun. With that in mind, let’s look at some of the best adult games on the platform.

What are the Best Adult Games on Steam?

Here is a quick rundown of all the best adult games on Steam:

Non-Hentai

FreshWomen

Being a DIK

Coming Out on Top

Acting Lessons

Cloud Meadow

Hentai

Koikatsu Party

Huniepop

Nekopara

Senren Banka

Dead or Alive Xtreme Venus Edition

Considering the wide variety of tastes and fetishes that exist, here are some the top-rated adult titles on Steam, with hentai and non-hentai games separated into their own categories. Below is a rundown of all the titles and what exactly do they have that makes them a cut above the rest.

Best Non-Hentai Adult Games on Steam

FreshWomen

Image: Oppai-Man

You know you’re in for a good time if you take a look at the developer’s name and you see “Oppai-Man.” Their game lives up to their name, as there are plenty of full mammaries on display here, even on the game’s promotional screenshots and video – a very bold decision, indeed. FreshWomen is an adult visual novel featuring the SFM (Source FilmMaker) style of animation that’s become very popular nowadays, especially for R34s of all your favorite games like Overwatch, Tomb Raider, The Last of Us, and more.

It follows the story of a protagonist as he becomes a freshman attending Minerva Bay College, all while picking from a flock of eight very beautiful babes. That said, there are some twists and turns as he tries to balance his incredibly active sex life with solving a mysterious incident involving his past.

Being a DIK

Image: Dr PinkCake

The aptly-named masterpiece from Dr PinkCake, Being a DIK is another SFM-styled adult visual novel that sees a young virile protagonist from a low-income family leave his home to attend a prestigious college. He then joins the up-and-coming fraternity Delta Iota Kappa (DIK) and what follows is his exposure to alcohol, drugs, and sex — lots of it.

Like most visual novels, your choices throughout the game influence the story’s outcome, including which girl you end up doing the deed with. The base game is only Season 1 of the story, with four episodes included; if you found it compelling enough, then there’s a second season purchasable as DLC as well, featuring more lewd scenes and more of that — surprisingly enough — well-received plot.

Coming Out on Top

Image: Obscurasoft

A game for the cultured and still quite progressive individual, Coming Out on Top is one of the highest-rated LGBTQ+ games on Steam. The visual novel sees you playing as a college senior who finally comes out of the closet. To make up for lost time, and with the help of some great roommates, he enters the gay dating scene.

The game features six routes to choose from, with tons of raunchy gay adult fun. Reviewers also praised its tone – hilarity, mixed into various kinds of sexual relationships: from casual, long-term, friends with benefits, and more. The best part is there’s also some customization available, as you can change beard and body hair options for all 18 of the love interests.

Acting Lessons

Image: Dr PinkCake

Another banger from Dr PinkCake, Acting Lessons is an adult visual novel that is packed not only with the faps, but also the feels. A timely classic that lets you play out the role of a heartbroken man with a background in cryptocurrency trading, Acting Lessons tells the story of you meeting a girl named Megan during one unforgettable day.

However, your choices throughout the story will ultimately decide if you will stay together – or if you’re bedding your best friend Melissa instead, or a whole host of other babes, for that matter. Reviewers praise Acting Lessons as a great sexual soap opera that you end up playing almost entirely for the story rather than the “plot” by the end.

Cloud Meadow

Image: Team Nimbus

The furry fandom is a major market, too, and to tap into that specific niche is this next title. Cloud Meadow is the first game in this list that breaks out from the usual adult visual novel mold and into other genres. It is also part-RPG and part-farming simulator and is currently on early access as well.

Cloud Meadow plays out like most farming simulators — as a Frontiersman, you are charged with venturing out into the wild unknown and aiding a diverse community of colorful characters. Aimed at those with proclivities that border on fur, scales, and other animal traits, Cloud Meadow features a ton of farming, battle, and sexual shenanigans that are perfect for those who enjoy anthropomorphic lovin’.

Best Hentai Adult Games on Steam

Koikatsu Party

Image: ILLUSION

Even before it launched on Steam, ILLUSION’s infamous waifu generator was widely known within underground circles for its incredibly powerful character customization options. Now that it’s on Steam, it has become one of the top-rated adult games on the platform, and rightfully so. Compared to other adult games, most of which are visual novels, Koikatsu Party puts you in the director’s seat, letting you create the anime girl of your dreams.

You can then put her through various scenarios, and play out your wildest fantasies, free from the constraints of corny writing and porn-tier plots. What makes this game a “masterpiece,” though, is VR support — a worthy addition if you feel like taking another step deeper within degeneracy.

Huniepop

Image: HuniePot

Originally known as one of the first adult-oriented games that reached widespread popularity, Huniepop is considered a pioneer within the field, and a very decent puzzle game to boot. Instead of playing out as a visual novel, Huniepop requires some real skill and input through a match-3 puzzle game which serves as the main gameplay — think Candy Crush, but with tons of nudity included.

Part dating sim, and with some light RPG elements thrown in, HuniePop spawned several spinoffs and a direct sequel thanks to its popularity. This is also one of the adult games that are fully banned on Twitch, even if you are playing the censored, family-friendly version.

Nekopara

Image: NEKO WORKs

Arguably the most popular lewd visual novel on Steam, Nekopara by esteemed studio NEKO WORKs is a must-play if you’re a fan of hentai games in general — although, if you are a fan of them, it’d be surprising if you didn’t know about Nekopara already. Taking place in a world filled with catgirls of every kind and variety, you play as Kashou Minaduki, a pâtissier who opens up his own bakery called “La Soleil.” One thing leads to another, and before he knows it, he has two busty catgirls on his hands: Chocola and Vanilla.

Considered an innovator within the genre with its breast jiggle toggler and e-mote system that changes the characters’ poses and expressions, Nekopara is a great pick for visual novel fans, beginners, and veterans alike. It’s so popular that it spawned multiple sequels and spin-offs and is publisher Sekai Project’s most successful visual novel series to date.

Senren Banka

Image: Yuzusoft

Yuzusoft’s magnum opus, and the most successful of the NekoNyan localizations, Senren Banka is a slice-of-life eroge visual novel that’s an absolute timeless classic. Winning multiple awards in art, music, and characters when it was first released in Japan, Senren Banka tells the story of Arichi Masaomi during his vacation in the mountains of Hoori. In this remote place is a secret, one that he’s forced to partake in by marrying the village’s shrine princess — an anime plotline if I’ve ever seen one.

That said, it’s also heartwarming, funny, and incredibly poignant, and if you’re wondering what visual novel delivers not just the lewdness but also the captivating story, then Senren Banka is at the top of that list. It’s also one of the rare gems where every route is enjoyable, and every girl is the best girl.

Dead or Alive Xtreme Venus Vacation

Image: Koei Tecmo

A spinoff from Koei Tecmo’s hit fighting game series Dead or Alive, Dead or Alive Xtreme Venus Vacation trims down all the unnecessary beatdowns and throwdowns and just presents the essentials: the DoA girls wearing skimpy clothing, doing various activities under the glow of the beach sun. Dead or Alive Xtreme Venus Vacation is in essence a free-to-play gacha game, where you can earn (or pay) your way to collecting your favorite fighter.

While this model has received some criticism, the game still has a ton of fans on Steam, and thanks to its popularity Koei Tecmo remains committed to updating the game to this very day. If you’re a fan of Japanese gravure idols then this is basically the video game version of that, although the paywall can be quite steep if you’re looking for a particular character.

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2023