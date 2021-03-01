AFK Arena Promo Codes List (March 2021)

AFK Arena is one of the most popular mobile games out there, and like most mobile games, there are a ton of promo codes you can enter to get free rewards and in-game items. There are a ton of already active AFK Arena promo codes, and more are released all the time. Summoning a new hero can be pretty expensive and time-consuming, so entering these promo codes can give you a headstart and help you on your way to getting some of the game’s rarest heroes like Joker and Queen from Persona 5. You can get free Gold, Diamonds, and Scrolls with these codes, so there’s really no reason to not use them. These are all the working AFK Arena promo codes as of March 2021.
AFK Arena Promo Codes (Working March 2021)
There are many promo codes that are working as of March 2021, and new codes are released all the time. If more codes become available, this article will be updated accordingly. Also, if any of the listed codes no longer work, let us know in the comments down below and we’ll update the list.
- 8vws9uf6f5 – 30 Faction Scrolls and 3,000 Diamonds
- 311j4hw00d – 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds
- ch3atc0de – 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds
- xmasl00t – 300,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds
- d14m0nd5 – 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds
- badlijey666 – 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds
- 101nc107h – 100,000 Gold and 100 Diamonds
- uf4shqjngq – 30 Common Hero Scrolls
- afk888 – 20,000 Gold, 300 Diamonds, 100 Hero’s Essence
- misevj66yi – 5 Common Hero Scrolls, 500 Diamonds, 60 Soulstones
Expired AFK Arena Promo Codes
These promo codes used to work, but they’ve since passed their expiration date and can no longer be used. Many of these codes were only available for a limited time and are usually replaced by other limited-time offers when special events occur.
- afkelijah
- bestrpg4busyu
- afkmarkiplier
- overlord666
- 7k8n2s9bnx
- 7r3bbdqth2
- 76SHWCV6E4
- 6u226crhtp
- invincible
- 576W235SUW
- 57KH69FHZR
- 4rytg4u2q6
- LIUYAN888
- LIUYAN118
- LIUYAN233
- 3GPASHA3CH
- 3BAEE6V3V7
- 3AGHU4EGJE
- 2GQ55JII87
- 2N7GEK6RTC
- 2NZZY8Y67V
- 1FANFENGSHUN
- 2019MOTHERSDAY
- 25PG5GNPCF
- 26DNUIW8S4
- 2LONGTENGFEI
- 3YANGKAITAI
- 4JIPINGAN
- 5FULINMEN
- 66DASHUN
- 7XINGGAOZHAO
- persona5
- happy2021
How to Redeem Codes
AFK Arena promo codes are redeemed via an external website outside of the game. Head to the code redemption site and enter your UID along with the desired promo code to get free items. You can find your UID by opening AFK Arena and tapping on your portrait in the top left corner of the screen. After redeeming a code, you will be able to find your rewards in your in-game mailbox.
AFK Arena is available now on mobile devices.
- This article was updated on:March 2nd, 2021