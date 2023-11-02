All the Best Answers in Robocop: Rogue City

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Knowing the best answers can make characters survive the events of the game, change the public perspective about Murphy, and even reveal the true nature of certain characters.

Even though Robocop: Rogue City is not an RPG, Murphy will be the Robocop you want him to be. By selecting dialogue options and deciding how to react, the game ensures that you feel even more immersed in its retro-futuristic cyberpunk world.

Here Are the Best Answers to Serve the Public Trust in Robocop Rogue City

During the Too Many Complaints side quest, if you want to Serve the Public Trust, choose the following dialogue options:

When talking to the Dog Lover: You disrupt public order. (Issue a ticket)

When talking to the Informant: You can hope for a reduced sentence.

When talking to the Concerned Mother: Provide me with the details.

During the Serve & Protect 1 side quest, if you want to Serve the Public Trust, you must do the following:

When helping the harassed homeless man: It cannot be tolerated. (Issue a ticket)

When talking to the homeless drunk: I do not think so. (Issue a ticket)

When talking to the man throwing his trash in the river: This is your last warning. (Issue a warning)

When you find two kids playing loud music in front of the store, you must be a bit aggressive. This is what works to prevent the clerk from being harassed again:

Threaten the kids

Break their radio

When asking Maurice to cooperate, he will not be willing to help you and will threaten to jump from the building. However, if you find a relevant clue, you can use the following option to make him cooperate:

(Clue) Soot is looking for you.

When talking to Scott, after you get the Mayor’s car back, you can serve the Public Trust with the following option:

You can retrieve the car yourself

When speaking with Litterbug, you can issue a ticket to uphold the law or choose the option below to earn Public Trust points:

You can go. (Issue a warning)

These are the options that seem to please Dr. Olivia:

This is me now (Comfort)

I wanted you (Reassure)

I only seek justice for Anne Lewis

Make sure you remember these answers because she will ask about them in the future

When talking to Samantha Ortiz, these are the best options to eventually make her believe that Murphy is not just an OCP robot and trust him:

Give a statement

When you find her at the bank, let her go

Keep the box

As for Pickles, it’s hard to make him become a good guy. You might need the help of your Psychology Skill. Besides:

That is resourceful

Don’t pick Diamonds when talking to him

Take away his drug money as a friend

If you decide to support Ulysses Washington, this is how to do it:

You proved yourself valuable

Be proactive, get a different gun

Yes, do it

Officer Washington, you are going with me

Make sure to take his side when talking to others. They will eventually see him as a good cop.

As for your political choices:

Nothing really matters until the very end, when a reporter asks you who you support.

If Kuzak is elected, he promises to fight the OCP

If Mills is elected, he quits as soon as he is declared the Mayor

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2023