For those that may be tired of other One Piece-themed games like Blox Fruits, Anime Fruit Simulator may be the new Roblox experience for you. While it may not be as open-ended, there are quite a few features here that can keep gamers occupied for hours to come, including pets, new fruits, and so much more.

However, one thing that can help make this title even more exciting are codes that can give players some extra goodies to help them start their experience off on the right foot. Thankfully, there are a fair number of codes available that can help players out, so let’s jump right in with the Straw Hat Gang and find some of the best codes currently available!

All Anime Fruit Simulator Codes

Players will find all of the currently available codes for Anime Fruit Simulator below, alongside some questions asked by players of the game.

Anime Fruit Simulator Codes (Working)

WelcomeToFruitSim – 3K Coins, 1K Gems, 13 Spins

IWantSpins:) – Ten Free Spins

1MIL! – Ten Free Spins

5kLikes! – Ten Free Spins

20kMEMS – Ten Free Spins

Anime Fruit Simulator Codes (Expired)

soundleakModeler

2000Likes:O

1000Likes!!!

ObtainDiscord

FREETORI:O

ttriffyWscripter

TWITTERgang!

500Likes!!!

200Likes:O

How To Redeem Codes In Anime Fruit Simulator

Entering codes in Anime Fruit Simulator is as easy as it gets, as the Code Redemption spot is right on the main menu. Once players load into Anime Fruit Simulator, they’ll be able to click on Enter Code, type in the codes we have listed above, and press Enter to submit them. As long as it was typed in correctly, players will earn their rewards quickly and easily.

Where To Get More Codes For Anime Fruit Simulator

Congratulations to [NEW MOCHI FRUIT] Anime Fruit Simulator 🍎⚔️ by Obtain (@StudiosObtain) for reaching 1,000,000 visits!



At the time of reaching this milestone they had 6,111 Players with a 89.01% rating.



View stats on RoMonitor https://t.co/vlHDKh0UQ7 pic.twitter.com/eSaaB6vUxM — RoMonitor Stats (@RoMonitorStats) January 6, 2023

Gamers that happen to love this particular experience should give Obtain Studios a follow on Twitter, for a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at updates for this particular title. Alongside their Twitter Profile, gamers that have Discord should join the official Obtain Discord Channel, where they will have the chance to get more codes for their favorite experience.

What Is Anime Fruit Simulator?

Fans of the One Piece anime/manga should feel right at home in this experience, as fans of the franchise can jump right in and get right into the groove of things. Players can set up attacks against other enemies, fight against NPCs, all while gathering pets and new Devil Fruits to get themselves more powerful, alongside a fairly engaging story that will push them through key parts of the One Piece world.

Why Aren’t My Anime Fruit Simulator Codes Working?

If you have entered a code and it isn’t redeeming, make sure that it is spelled correctly. That could be the first issue that players come across, as codes can be slightly temperamental if they are not correctly spelled. Secondly, refer back to this article and make sure that you are not trying to enter an expired code, as those will not work. New codes are being added all the time, with some codes being rotated out of use.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023