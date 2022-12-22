Apartment Tycoon Codes (December 2022)

Here are all the currently working Apartment Tycoon codes, a popular Roblox game made by Shark Fin Studios. Your entire objective is to become the ultimate apartment builder by increasing your tenant populating, keeping them happy, and earning as much money as possible. You will begin your apartment building journey from the ground up with very little money, so earning money in any way possible is extremely important.

You can use Apartment Tycoon codes to earn in-game currency like Cash and Gems, which will allow you to continue the management of your apartment buildings. Cash and Gems are the two most important currencies in Apartment Tycoon, so you should jump at any chance to earn them for free. Here are all Apartment Tycoon Codes you can redeem for free Cash and Gems.

All Apartment Tycoon Codes List

We have provided you with an easy-to-browse list of working and expired codes and instructions on redeeming them. You will be earning free Cash and Gems in no time!

Apartment Tycoon Codes (Working)

Here are all the Working Apartment Tycoon Codes:

Release —Redeem for 10K Cash and 1.5K Gems (New)

—Redeem for 10K Cash and 1.5K Gems newupdate—Redeem for 10K Cash and 1K Gems (New)

Apartment Tycoon Codes (Expired)

These are expired codes for Apartment Tycoon:

There are currently no expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Apartment Tycoon

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Apartment Tycoon.

Launch Apartment Tycoon Click on the Redeem icon Copy a Working Code from above Paste it into the Enter Code text box Hit the Redeem button

How Can You Get More Apartment Tycoon Codes?

The easiest way to get more Apartment Tycoon Codes is to check this guide at the beginning of every month. We will update new codes as they appear, so you are always up to date. You can also join the Shark Fin Studios Roblox group, follow @SharkFStudios on Twitter, subscribe to ZingoDev on YouTube, or visit the Shark Fin Studios website.

Why Are My Apartment Tycoon Codes Not working?

Your apartment tycoon codes may not work because they expired or were mistyped into the text box during the redemption process. Please verify that the code you are trying to redeem isn’t expired and that it was typed correctly into the text box.

Other Ways to get Free Rewards in Apartment Tycoon

There are two different ways you can earn free rewards in Apartment Tycoon. The first is through exploration of the town your apartment building is located. Through exploration, you will come across Safes of different colors, rewarding you with free loot based on their colors. For example, Gold and Silver safes provide you with Cash, and Purple safes will provide you with Gems. The second way is to let time pass as you will earn income for the number of tenants currently occupying your apartment building.

What is Apartment Tycoon?

Apartment Tycoon is a popular Roblox game with resource management and simulation elements. It is based on the popular game Sim Tower where you are required to maintain the happiness of your tenants through categories like entertainment, safety, and comfortability. You can also build different types of apartments and levels to keep your tenants happy, so you make money. A fun aspect of Apartment Tycoon is the ability to explore the town in which your apartment building is located, giving you activities to do besides managing your building.

If you currently play other popular Roblox games, then we have codes you can use to redeem for free loot. Check out our Roblox Codes page for additional information.

- This article was updated on December 22nd, 2022