If you’re looking to enhance your Fallout 4 experience with a few mods that take things to the next level, you’ve come to the right place. While the majority of mods created for this title will allow you to travel to new and exotic lands, add new weapons, and more, you’ll find that a few mods may enhance the player’s personal enjoyment.

No matter if you’re looking to find some ways to enjoy yourself, or even create a humorously oversized character to break the immersion and get your friends to have a laugh, these Fallout 4 Sex Mods are necessary for your playthrough. Let’s dive right in and find 5 of the best Fallout 4 Sex Mods, which will turn this tale of a wanderer trying to find his family into an inherently sexier experience.

All Fallout 4 Sex Mods Worth Installing

Bazoongas Workshop

If you’re looking to take your female avatar to new heights, Bazoongas Workshop is the easiest way to do this. You’ll get plenty of preset avatars that make wandering the wastelands more visually appealing to those that like to see overtly shapely ladies. With over 30 different models to choose from, you’ll never run out of characters to use while navigating through the world around you. While you may worry about your skin burning from the nuclear waste around you, the plot armor that surrounds you will be enough protection.

FO4 Clothing Conversions From Skyrim

With the vast modding community that Skyrim brings to the table, you’ll be glad to know that you can bring the skimpy clothing mods from that title to this one. While there are plenty of sex mods for Skyrim, this is one of the easiest to use. Being able to bring over your hard work from this other title makes the choice of outfits much easier when creating your character. Find your favorite clothes, and throw them away in favor of this alluring mod!

Combat Strip Lite

While one of the main draws to Fallout 4 is its combat, how would you feel about the option of destroyable clothing? As you battle ghouls and raiders, each shot that you take gets you closer to your birthday suit. This could work as a sort of survival mod where you’ll need to perfect your combat skills before finding yourself barren in these wastelands.

Real Comics Replacer

This could be the perfect prank for an unsuspecting friend, where you change something in their world without them expecting it. As you explore Fallout 4, you’ll come across different comic books that are spread throughout the world. However, with the Real Comics Replacer mod, things get a little more explicit. Either as a great prank opportunity or something that you can search out for your own, this could be one of the best Fallout 4 sex mods to install.

Beefy Dudes

You’ll be able to unleash your inner Daddy by using the Beefy Dudes mod. By giving all of the males in the world an enhanced overhaul, this is one of the more innocent Fallout 4 sex mods. While there are other ways that you can enhance your experience with them, just using Beefy Dudes on its own may not be the worst thing in the world for those that like big, cuddly men.

And there we have it! Five of the best Fallout 4 Sex Mods that you’ll be able to use in your game. While there are plenty of mods out there that will change the way that you explore the world around you, these will help you explore your inner fantasies and give you a reason to make your way back to the wasteland before the next-gen patch makes its way to the game.

Fallout 4 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2022