Best Free Anime To Watch On Crunchyroll

Anime fans love having a reliable source of new media to consume, and if you ask anyone, the first name that comes to mind is going to be Crunchyroll. Offering dubs and subs in many different languages, Crunchyroll offers plenty of exciting new shows to watch and enjoy.

However, it seems that their increase in Premium Content has come with a Premium Subscription, and some fans may not find that the $7.99 asking price is worth it. Thankfully, there are still plenty of excellent shows available for fans of the genre to watch, and here are some of the best options currently available to stream at no cost!

Best Anime To Stream For Free On Crunchyroll

While there is an overwhelming amount of shows to watch on the platform, these are going to be some of the best options currently available for Anime fans to indulge themselves with. No matter if you are watching on your Nintendo Switch or Mobile Device, find these options as soon as possible.

Jujutsu Kaisen

While fans are waiting for the newest season of Jujutsu Kaisen to premier, those that have found themselves loving the manga really should give this show a watch. Covering many of the initial first arcs of the story, MAPPA delivers action and excitement on every level. Overall, a great show for someone looking for action, adventure, and quick jokes. The full first season is available to stream at no cost.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure – Seasons 1 – 4

For those fans looking to lose themselves in four seasons of excellent anime, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure follows the Joestar Clan throughout generations of adventures. Featuring a colorful cast of characters, and an overarching story that features some of the most iconic imagery around, fans who haven’t taken the chance to watch this show need to stop what they’re doing and check it out as soon as possible.

My Hero Academia – Seasons 1 – 5

One of the most popular franchises on the planet, My Hero Academia is popular enough to recently be featured as a main attraction in Fortnite. Following the adventures of Izuku Midoriya and his classmates, fans have grown to love all of the characters in this colorful and charming anime, full to the brim with action. An easy anime to get into for a first-time viewer, and will have them hooked until the very end.

Mob Psycho 100 – Seasons 1, 2, OVA

Created by One, Mob Psycho 100 started as a webcomic turned Anime and has kept fans entertained since its first season. As fans tune into the adventures of Mob and friends, viewers are in for a treat as they follow along on this journey. While the newest season may be trapped behind the Premium Subscription, fans can still watch the first 2 seasons and the OVA film at no cost.

Dragon Quest: The Adventures Of Dai

Dragon Quest: The Adventure Of Dai takes viewers on a magical and beautiful adventure throughout the world of Dragon Quest. Featuring gorgeous animation and beautiful environments, viewers are in for a treat no matter how much Dragon Quest knowledge they may have. Great as an entry point into the franchise, much like the excellent Dragon Quest Treasures, or to supplement the wait until a new entry in the franchise, The Adventure Of Dai is a long series with plenty to love.

One Punch Man – Season 1

Much like Mob Psycho 100, One Punch Man offers quick humor in a unique style. Featuring a man grown bored with his physical powers, viewers will grow to love Saitama and his snarky wit, Geno and his adoration of the hero, and everything in between. An excellent view, and while the second season is not as high quality as the first, only the First Season is available to view here, anyway.

Fire Force – Subbed

While the dubbed version of Fire Force may be locked behind the Premium Subscription, fans can get their fix of this superpowered drama by watching the subbed version for no cost. Following along with a gang of Fire Fighters embued with magical powers, this Anime takes viewers through a rollercoaster of events, taking a normal job and flipping it on its head.

One Piece

For Anime fans hoping to lose countless hours of their life, One Piece is available to view at no cost on Crunchyroll. As one of the longest-running shows in any medium, fans that are looking to devote a ton of time to this anime are in for a treat. Following along with the adventures of the Straw Hat Gang, there are plenty of loveable characters, story arcs that take crazy turns, and memes that this franchise has inspired. Can we get much higher?

Naruto Shippuden

Naruto Shippuden is one of the most popular anime of all time, so popular that viewers could ask someone completely uninterested in the medium and they’d likely know about it. Watching Naruto as he learns his power and grows is a joy, even if there is a fair bit of filler in this particular anime. A great watch through and through, and available in full at no cost.

Dragon Ball Super

With Goku finally taking a break from the constant drain of fighting super-powered enemies, Dragon Ball Super starts with Goku enjoying his new life as a Radish Farmer. However, it seems that fate can’t keep him from doing what he does best, as this new story takes fans of the series up against Beerus and his reign of doom. One of the best Dragon Ball arcs on the market, has Goku finally met his match? Find out on the next episode of Dragon Ball Z.

With all of the high-quality content available, there is more than enough to keep any anime fan excited for what’s coming next on Crunchyroll. Being able to view all of these exciting anime, and maybe finding a new favorite to binge over these winter months is more than enough to keep fans and newcomers intrigued as to what could be coming to the free tier of the platform next.

Crunchyroll is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023