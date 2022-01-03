Best Minecraft Bedrock Seeds January 2022

Bedrock Seeds have consistently offered players new ways to experience Minecraft. With the popularity and longevity of Microsoft‘s frequently updated game, it’s no surprise that fans keep coming back for more. These pre-determined locations have you covered and are waiting to whisk you away to all manner of exotic and exciting blocky destinations.

If you’re unfamiliar with Bedrock Seeds in Minecraft, we’ll briefly explain what we’ll be looking at here. Bedrock Seeds are incredibly useful for creating pre-determined game-worlds, ranging from bustling villages to isolated islands, and offer the player a new challenge on the well-known Minecraft experience. Simply take the code below each entry on this list, head to the Create New option on opening the game, and insert the sequence to load your new adventure.

These seeds will only work on the Bedrock version of the software, so make sure you’re playing the correct version on the right platform before you start trying to load up new worlds!

Best Minecraft Bedrock Seeds

Submerged Temple: -5181140359215069925

-5181140359215069925 Brennenburg Castle: -577384543

-577384543 Giant Portal Village: -567784840

-567784840 Massive Mushroom Island: -1743547513

-1743547513 Triple Blacksmith Village: -590916043

-590916043 Center of the World: 2111844826

2111844826 Mountain Above the Clouds: -969535336

-969535336 Survival Island: -2108063506

-2108063506 Lush Caves: -905752474

Submerged Temple

Seed: -5181140359215069925

This nautical seed lets the player do their best Link impression, launching you into a fascinating underwater world. But don’t be distracted by the beauty and the booty for too long as you’ll face your fair share of brutal enemies. If you can take down the temple defenders, who knows what wonders might be in store the further you delve into this submerged addition.

Brennenburg Castle

Seed: -577384543

This tribute to the dilapidated setting of Amnesia: The Dark Descent is a must for any horror fans. You can scour through the titular castle on this seed and encounter different secrets and easter eggs as you venture the dingy interior. It’s been out for some time now, but if you’re looking for a scare while you craft and adventure, this might be the seed you require.

Giant Portal Village

Seed: -567784840

In need of easy access to the depths of the Nether? Look no further than this seed. Not only can you get straight into the combat nitty-gritty below the surface, but this seed also offers a picturesque village where you can prepare for each descent. So load up this option and get into the thick of it quick, just don’t forget to stock up!

Massive Mushroom Island

Seed: -1743547513

There’s no shortage of fungi-heavy seeds available for Minecraft, but this might be our favourite. Spawn in a mushroom wonderland and adventure to the island’s snowy side once you’ve had your fill of the vegetation. Just make sure not to miss an encounter with a delightful Mushroom Cow and get your fill of soup before adventuring too far afield.

Triple Blacksmith Village

Seed: -590916043

Too many cooks might spoil a broth, but you can never have too many blacksmiths. Use this seed if you want to get the best out of your weapon-forging in this spruce location. Many seeds offer you easy access to crafting, but this is our new go-to, and now you can even look like super-armorer Tony Stark while working away at the forge.

Center of the World

Seed: 2111844826

This seed is an ideal choice for those looking for a little bit of everything. Spawn in the ocean, surrounded by over six different types of biome, including Mushroom, Tundra and Mesa, as you can fight and craft for survival, discovering secrets and wildlife along the way. It might not be the most mind-bending of the additions, but it’s a fun choice when you don’t know just what you’re looking for in a new world.

Savannah, Canyon, and Badlands

Seed: 495603

Put on your desert boots and grab your pickaxe because we’re heading for the dunes in this seed. Here you’ll find a massive canyon filled with earth pyramids and a wealth of materials for you to get creative with your crafting. When you’re done with the desert, you can head out and search for some of the rare Biomes located in this seed, including Jungle and Tall Birch Forest.

Mountain Above the Clouds

Seed: -969535336

On this list, we’re going from the lowest canyon to the highest highs. This seed creates an imposing mountain for the player to ascend, loading you in at cloud height to look out over the Savannah Biomes below. While not for the faint-hearted, this seed is a must for anyone looking to tackle their own in-game Everest.

Survival Island

Seed: -2108063506

There’s no shortage of seeds orientated towards survival situations, but this one might be our favourite. With quiet rivers and idyllic shorelines, you could be tricked into thinking this is a perfect getaway, but the hidden Zombie spawns have a very different idea. Fight off the hordes and know your bearings as you scramble to safety in this isolated experience.

Lush Caves

Seed: -905752474

Do you ever wish that your cave-crawling was a little bit greener? In this seed, you’ll find the caves of Minecraft more beautiful than you’ve ever seen them before, with trees and vines and green vegetation. However, just because it looks nicer doesn’t mean it’s any safer down in these depths, so make sure to arrive equipped for more than just the scenic route.

That’s a wrap on our best Bedrock seeds for now, but make sure to keep an eye on Reddit, where the active Minecraft community is almost always discussing and sharing their best seeds. Of course, it’s not just seeds that can add a new dimension to your game either, and we’ve recently compiled a list of Minecraft mods for you to check out to expand even further. With these new adventures, we hope that you’ll pick up the old pickaxe and go to town on some of our exciting suggestions.

Minecraft is available now on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2022