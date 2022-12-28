Image: CD Projekt RED

Set in a dark world with a variety of mature themes, the sex mods for The Witcher 3 blend into the game seamlessly to spice up your gameplay as you go through its story as Geralt. With premium graphics and the game’s several sensuous scenes, this leaves a lot of room for its modding community to create well-fitting adult mods.

If you’d like to amp up your gameplay and are not a fan of simply leaving things to the imagination, we’ve compiled the best Witcher 3 sex mods for you.

Best Witcher 3 Sex Mods for Character Visuals

Image: CD Projekt Red

These mods for the character visuals work so well with the game that it almost seems like no mods were used in the first place. Just make sure to read through each mod creator’s instructions carefully by going to the hyperlinks to ensure that they download smoothly.

Revealing Lingerie by Vaas360

The lingerie worn by the sorceresses in the game, while already pretty exciting, still leaves plenty of room for imagination. If you want to tweak this, then the Revealing Lingerie mod is for you.

This simply adds intricate bras for Keira, Yen, and Triss in the game, which beautifully reveals their bosoms. It’s the next best thing to full nudity for these gorgeous characters.

Naked Girls by jochan449

With the Naked Girls mod, all women in the game go au naturale. Installing and adding it to your game is easy and straightforward. What’s also great about this mod is that they pair well with the realistic overall graphics of the game as they showcase their private parts as naturally as they would look in real life.

All Prostitutes Nude Curvy Busty Swap by sspTheOne

If there’s something all matured players of the Witcher 3 can agree on, it’s that the brothel in the game is as vanilla as it can get. To solve this, the creator of the All Prostitutes Nude Curvy Busty Swap mod simply deleted all clothing templates of the prostitutes to make them fully nude, using the nude body file of Yennefer.

If you also have a mod that changes Yennefer’s body, this would also modify the prostitutes’ bodies to take after it once installed.

Curvier Yennefer and Triss by bejoijo256

Indeed, “thicc” is the new sexy. The Curvier Yennefer and Triss mod adds to the characters’ body mass, which makes their bodies a bit curvier than usual. This makes them have bigger breasts and wider hips while still looking proportional.

This mod also sneakily adds a tattoo on their nether regions if you look more closely. Note that when you have the DLC off, this makes them always nude. If you have the DLC on, they will wear the DLC outfits while still looking plumpier than usual.

Naked Geralt by Ninivekha

Aside from the many beautiful women characters in the game, we cannot forget about our protagonist in the game who’s as equally as gorgeous, if not more, depending on which you fancy.

The Naked Geralt mod replaces the character’s underwear, nude, and wet body models with a nude one with the proper male anatomy in either its flaccid or erect state. You can also choose from four variations of its size, by adding your desired files to the mod folder.

Henry Cavill Too by jack3459

If you are also a fan of the game’s Netflix series, there is no doubt that you are happy with the actor they cast Geralt as. First known as Superman in the film Man of Steel, there are no other actors that can perfectly portray the game’s hero.

Cleverly named Henry Cavill Too, this mod will simply make Geralt look like the famed actor. Whether it’s out of your fanaticism over the Netflix series or plainly your fantasies, this mod is perfect for you. Go ahead, we won’t judge.

Best Witcher 3 Sex Mods for Gameplay

Image: CD Projekt Red

Witcher 3 has a fair amount of steamy exchanges between our hero and the gorgeous women in the game. However, we could still definitely take it up a notch and allow our protagonist to have a greater time.

With all the adrenaline-pumped battles and scenes here and there, we can all agree that Geralt could blow off some steam in more creative ways.

Swap Romances to Yennefer by juuliabarcelos

For serial monogamous fans of the ship that has sailed between our hero and the alluring sorceress Yennefer, this Swap Romances to Yennefer mod replaces every other woman from any of Geralt’s intimate scenes with his one true love.

This only replaces every other woman from the existing romantic encounters in the quests, so should you decide to hop off the ship for a quick moment or two, you can still have Geralt visit a brothel and the scenes will continue to appear as normal.

No HLAKBR – Triss sexscene by marjon679

If you haven’t played through the game long enough to reach the part where Geralt gets intimate with Triss after imagining a more blissful future together, you may want to download this No HLAKBR mod first.

Originally in the game, there are sailors present around Geralt and Triss which is a hindrance to what could be a more sensuous experience between the two. This mod easily removes them, allowing for a more passionate scene.

Witcher 3 Happy Ending by TheNewBene

The Witcher 3 Happy Ending mod is as straightforward as it can be, although we think this should be pluralized as it allows Geralt to get a creative happy ending after every adventure.

If the NPCs survive, you can have them get together to add some steamy scenes to the game. There are quite a couple of specific instructions for you to get the most out of this mod, but the ‘endings’ are well worth it.

Geralt in Brothel by TommyTom

For a more realistic brothel experience for our gallant hero, the Geralt in Brothel mod tweaks and adds to the scenes. This also makes our protagonist head straight to the game by being naked right from the beginning of the brothel scene.

To add an even more realistic touch, this mod modifies Geralt’s appearance and clothes after the scene, making him appear that he truly made the most out of his visit. It also removes the screen fades between the scenes for an uninterrupted visual experience.

Whether you’re looking to amp up the romance in the game or just want a visual treat that goes well with the game’s excellent graphics, these best Witcher 3 sex mods will surely not disappoint.