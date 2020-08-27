Control – How to Start AWE Expansion

The second expansion for Control, AWE, connects the game with Alan Wake, one of Remedy’s past games, and it’s available now. While the game’s first DLC didn’t release on Xbox One until long after its initial launch date, AWE is available on all platforms. Control is also finally out on Steam after spending a year exclusively on the Epic Games Store on PC. AWE marks the beginning of Remedy’s connected universe, tying control and Alan Wake together officially by bringing the titular author to the Oldest House. The events of Alan Wake were hinted at in collectibles during the main Control campaign, but now Jesse Faden must deal with the fallout of the Bright Falls incident herself.

How to Start the AWE Expansion in Control

To start the AWE expansion in Control, you must complete a mission called A Dark Place. This mission should be given to you automatically as long as you own the expansion and have the latest Control update installed. You don’t have to have beaten the main story or first expansion to access AWE, but you do need to have completed the main story mission called “The Face of the Enemy,” which is the seventh main mission in Control. After meeting this criteria, A Dark Place should show up in your missions list. Your first objective is to investigate the sector elevator, and things quickly pick up from there.

To find the sector elevator, warp to the Central Executive Control Point in the Executive Sector. The sector elevator is at the end of a nearby hallway. If you can’t find it, there’s a sign hanging from the ceiling with an arrow pointing you in the right direction. As you approach the elevator, you’ll hear a familiar voice start to speak. Enter the elevator and go to the Investigations Sector to start the AWE expansion.

To recap, here’s how to start the AWE expansion in Control.

Go to the Central Executive Control Point

Investigate the Sector Elevator

Enter the elevator and go to the Investigations Sector

The expansion is a bit longer than The Foundation DLC, but it still should only last you a few hours from start to finish. There is a lot of new side content added to the game with the latest update, including a time trial mode and the ability to replay certain boss fights, so you can spend hours upon hours in the Oldest House if you so choose.