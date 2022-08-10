Cult Of The Lamb – How To Care For Your Followers

If you’re looking to have the happiest little Cult around, then Cult Of The Lamb may be exactly what you were looking for. Equal parts city builder and rouge-lite, you’ll need to balance time between helping your followers keep their faith, and slicing and dicing your way through different monsters that you come across in the Cursed Lands. However, what do you need to do to keep them happy?

Let’s dive into this, and find out what parts of this game are slices of life, and which parts of this game are you slicing through your enemies. You’ll want to make sure that you’re as ready as possible before you dive into this title, so let’s find out how to keep your Cult Members happy, and do whatever they can to give you the praise that you deserve.

How To Care For Your Cult In Cult Of The Lamb

As you make your way into the game, after a brief tutorial section, you’ll be ready to start helping out in your new civilization. You’ll find that the world around you is barren and empty, but with a little bit of love and care, you’ll soon be able to have the most successful cult of all time. Take these tips into your heart, and begin working on making the most enjoyable and adorable cult around!

Take Time To Find Resources

While the main draw of the game is to indoctrinate as many followers as possible, you’ll also want to make sure that you have enough resources available to help you keep everybody happy. While you can make your followers go out and adventure for wood, stone, or different forms of food after a bit of playing, you’ll also need to make sure that you are contributing to the greater good, too.

As you make your way into the Cursed Lands, you’ll have the choice to select a different path after you clear a level, with the chance to fight more monsters, forage for different forms of resources, or bring a new follower into the crew. Make sure you’re keeping an eye on what you’re low on, so you’ll be able to choose the right path, and keep everyone in your new town happy.

Make Plenty Of Food

If you’re looking to keep your friends and followers happy, you’ll want to make sure that they’re not working on an empty stomach. Preparing different recipes will allow you to venture out into the world longer, fight harder enemies, and gather more items without needing to return, so having plenty of food ready is one of the most important things you can do in this game.

Sometimes, you may even get odd requests for a dish, unlocking more food choices for your followers, which can help raise their level of faith in you. You’ll want to make sure that all of your meters are at a high point before setting out on a long journey, so you don’t need to worry about coming back to your followers being dead, sick, or anything in between.

Build An Outhouse As Soon As Possible

One of the worst things that you can do in this game is to leave your little town a mess. Villagers have to use the restroom, and they’re not afraid to do it wherever and whenever they please. If you happened to cook something that didn’t agree with them, they can mess up your whole village quickly, so you’ll need to take the time to clean up their poop. You read that right, you’ll have to clean up their vomit and poop if you don’t have the proper buildings.

Making sure that you’re building a few Outhouses can save you plenty of time, especially if you’re planning on making a long trip into the world ahead of you. Leaving your village a mess for too long can make your followers sick, and that will leave you without some helping hands for a good amount of time. They don’t require much in the way of resources, so making sure a clean village is a happy village is one of the most effective things you can do.

Pay Attention To Follower Perks When Indoctrinating Them

As you make your way through this game, you’ll come across different Rituals that you’ll be able to perform, allowing you the chance to do some amazing feats to help keep your villagers happy, or giving you a chance to dispose of one that may be causing some issues in the long run. As you bring new followers into your Cult, you’ll be able to see all sorts of details about what they can do, and if they will help or hinder your progress.

Noticing something fishy off of the bat can be a great way to determine if these followers deserve a spot in your cult, or if you need to eliminate them as soon as possible. If you have someone that is all negative, you may want to use your Ritualistic Powers to bring their life to an end quickly, so you won’t need to worry about the negative repercussions you could face from having them on your team for too long.

These are just some of the ways that you’ll be able to have the best cult of all time, but if you need more suggestions, take a look at our Cult Of The Lamb Guide Section, where you’ll be able out the best fleeces to unlock right away, how you can waste some time with Knucklebones, and even ways to farm for extra devotion to keep your followers happier than ever. If you want to have a cult that consists entirely of a specific animal type, find out how you’ll be able to unlock all of the follower forms, too!

Cult of the Lamb is available on August 11, 2022, on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, macOS, and PC.