Early in Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll step into the shoes of Keanu Reeves’ character Johnny Silverhand, and he comes equipped with a weapon that’s leagues above anything you’ve used at this point in the game. Johnny Silverhand’s pistol, the Malorian Arms 3516, is one of the best guns in the entire game. It can shoot through walls and it has a special melee attack that deals fire damage, and it easily destroys any opposition in the first section you get to use it in. Thankfully, this gun makes an appearance later in the game, and you can make it a permanent addition to V’s arsenal. Here’s how to get Johnny Silverhand’s pistol in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Get Johnny Silverhand’s Pistol in Cyberpunk 2077

Johnny Silverhand’s pistol is acquired via a side job called “Chippin’ In” that occurs roughly halfway through the game. This side job becomes available to you after completing the main story mission involving the Voodoo Boys gang, so check your quest log to make sure you don’t miss it.

Once you unlock the mission, complete the first objective of meeting Rogue at the Afterlife. Play through the mission normally until you reach the decision with Grayson. Take the gun from him and the weapon will be yours.

To recap, here’s how to get Johnny Silverhand’s pistol in Cyberpunk 2077.

Progress through the main story until unlocking a side job called “Chippin’ In.” Meet Rogue at the Afterlife to start the mission. Play through the mission normally. Take the gun from Grayson.

This quest also has a few additional rewards that you’re not going to want to miss. The Samurai Jacket that was heavily featured in all Cyberpunk 2077 trailers is obtained during this quest, and you can even walk away with your very own Porsche 911 Turbo if you make the right choices.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.