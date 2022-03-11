Elden Ring Evergaol Locations: Where to Find All Evergaol Bosses

Tough boss battles ahead.

March 10th, 2022 by Elliott Gatica

Elden-Ring-Weeping-Evergaol

Evergaols in Elden Ring are essentially boss arenas where you can fight variants of other bosses you may have fought throughout the game. They can prove to be some of the harder bits of content in the game because you aren’t allowed any summons. However, the boss drops from these locations can prove to be worth your time. Here are all the Evergaol locations in Elden Ring.

All Evergaol Locations in Elden Ring

There are a total of 11 Evergaols in the game. They’re spread out from as early as Limgrave all the way to the later stages of the game like Liurnia and Mountaintops of the Giants. Here are the locations, bosses, and their dedicated drops listed below:

Elden-Ring-Southern-Map

1. Forlorn Hound Evergaol

2. Weeping Evergaol

3. Stormhill Evergaol

4. Sellia Evergaol

  • Boss: Battlemage Hugues
  • Drops: Battlemage Hugues (Ashes)

5. Malefactor’s Evergaol

6. Ringleader’s Evergaol

  • Boss: Alecto, Black Knife Ringleader
  • Drops: Black Knife Tiche (Ashes)

Elden-Ring-Northern-Map

7. Cuckoo’s Evergaol

8. Royal Grave Evergaol

9. Golden Lineage Evergaol

  • Boss: Godefroy the Grafted
  • Drops: Godfrey Icon (Talisman)

10. Ordina, Liturgical Town*

  • Boss: No boss
  • Drops: N/A

11. Lord Contender’s Evergaol

  • Boss: Festering Fingerprint Vyke
  • Drops: Vyke’s Dragonbolt (Incantation), Fingerprint Armor Set

Some Evergaols will require you to use a Stonesword Key to enter. Some are also tied to quests. For example, you’ll need to defeat Bloodhound Knight Darriwil to progress Blaidd’s questline.

*As for number 10, Ordina, this Evergaol acts more as a puzzle you need to solve in order to get to a secret area of the game. This is how you get to Miquella’s Haligtree at the northernmost part of the Lands Between map.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE Elden Ring
How to Get the Sword of Night and Flame in Elden Ring
Elden Ring Sword of Night and Flame Location: How to Get the Best Magic Sword
Whip Locations in Elden Ring
Elden Ring Whip Locations: Where to Find Whips in Elden Ring
Starscourge Radahn Cheese Strategy
Elden Ring Radagon’s Soreseal Location: Boost Attributes With This Legendary Talisman
Stonesword Keys
Elden Ring Stonesword Keys Explained: How to Get More and Open Locked Doors
Trending on AOTF
Hardest Bosses in Elden Ring
Hardest Elden Ring Bosses Ranked: 10 Boss Battles That Will Make You Rage Quit
Best Shields in Elden Ring
Best Shield in Elden Ring: Top 10 Shields to Help You Block Every Attack
Rune Farming
Get Millions of Runes Per Hour With This Elden Ring Farming Route
Elden Ring Fortnite Meme Messages
Japanese Elden Ring Players Don’t Get the Fortnite and Finger Meme Messages