Elden Ring Evergaol Locations: Where to Find All Evergaol Bosses

Evergaols in Elden Ring are essentially boss arenas where you can fight variants of other bosses you may have fought throughout the game. They can prove to be some of the harder bits of content in the game because you aren’t allowed any summons. However, the boss drops from these locations can prove to be worth your time. Here are all the Evergaol locations in Elden Ring.

All Evergaol Locations in Elden Ring

There are a total of 11 Evergaols in the game. They’re spread out from as early as Limgrave all the way to the later stages of the game like Liurnia and Mountaintops of the Giants. Here are the locations, bosses, and their dedicated drops listed below:

1. Forlorn Hound Evergaol

Boss: Bloodhound Knight Darriwil

Drops: Bloodhound’s Fang (Curved Greatsword)

2. Weeping Evergaol

Boss: Ancient Hero of Zamor

Drops: Radagon’s Scarseal (Talisman)

3. Stormhill Evergaol

Boss: Crucible Knight

Drops: Aspects of the Crucible: Tail (Incantation)

4. Sellia Evergaol

Boss: Battlemage Hugues

Drops: Battlemage Hugues (Ashes)

5. Malefactor’s Evergaol

Boss: Adan, Thief of Fire

Drops: Flame of the Fell God (Incantation)

6. Ringleader’s Evergaol

Boss: Alecto, Black Knife Ringleader

Drops: Black Knife Tiche (Ashes)

7. Cuckoo’s Evergaol

Boss: Bols, Carian Knight

Drops: Greatblade Phalanx (Sorcery)

8. Royal Grave Evergaol

Boss: Alabaster Lord

Drops: Meteorite (Sorcery)

9. Golden Lineage Evergaol

Boss: Godefroy the Grafted

Drops: Godfrey Icon (Talisman)

10. Ordina, Liturgical Town*

Boss: No boss

Drops: N/A

11. Lord Contender’s Evergaol

Boss: Festering Fingerprint Vyke

Drops: Vyke’s Dragonbolt (Incantation), Fingerprint Armor Set

Some Evergaols will require you to use a Stonesword Key to enter. Some are also tied to quests. For example, you’ll need to defeat Bloodhound Knight Darriwil to progress Blaidd’s questline.

*As for number 10, Ordina, this Evergaol acts more as a puzzle you need to solve in order to get to a secret area of the game. This is how you get to Miquella’s Haligtree at the northernmost part of the Lands Between map.

