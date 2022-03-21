Elden Ring: How to Solve Regression Alone Reveals Secrets Puzzle

Riddles? I hate riddles.

March 21st, 2022 by J.T. Isenhour

Reading every message you come across in Elden Ring is never a bad idea. While some messages may be lying to you, most of the ones you come across that provide hints are truthful. Some messages in the game are actually put in Elden Ring by From Software and provide hints toward secrets. One such message can be found in the Royal Capital Leyndell. After you manage to defeat Godfrey, you will come to a statue with its arms spread and below it, you will find a message that reads “Regression alone reveals secrets”. Let’s go over what this message wants you to do.

How to Solve the Regression Alone Reveals Secrets Puzzle

Elden Ring really enjoys giving their player open-ended puzzles. Just like in Chelona’s Rise, you are given a single line to work with and nothing else. It can be quite difficult to figure out what you need to do when all you are told is “Regression alone reveals secrets”. Is it telling you that you need to go back alone or maybe you need to do the opposite, so go forward with someone? Luckily the answer is quite simple. If you’re not an incantation user, you may have a bit of trouble solving the puzzle.

In order to reveal the secret, you will need to use the law of regression incantation. If you don’t have it you can pick it up from any incantation vendor that you give the Golden Order Principia prayerbook to. Once you have the incantation, you will need 37 intelligence to equip and use it. If you don’t have the intelligence, you will either need to respec at Rennala in the Grand Library or level up until you get 37 intelligence.

With the law of regression incantation equipt, you will need to go back to the statue and simply cast the incantation in front of it. The reward you will get for solving this riddle is a huge lore revelation. If you were looking for some super-powerful weapon or spell, you will be disappointed. However, if you want to know more about the story of Elden Ring as you play along then you can’t miss this. If you need any more help with Elden Ring make sure to check out our other guides.

Elden Ring is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.

