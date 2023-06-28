Should You Kill or Free Lorenzo? Fallout 4 The Cabot House Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After storming the Parsons State Insane Asylum, killing dozens of Raiders and reaching the basement, the player will be face-to-face with Lorenzo Cabot in Fallout 4. The patriarch of the Cabot family has been imprisoned in this cell for over 400 years, with an alien artifact keeping him alive and supplying his children with a “Mysterious Serum” that has kept them alive. You now are faced with a choice, though, do you trust Jack Cabot and kill his father, or do you set him free?

The consequences of each action are felt throughout Fallout 4. Morally you’ll have some trouble either way. It’s obvious that keeping Lorenzo locked up is wrong, but was there any other choice? Killing him will likely cause trouble with any companion you have with you, but the actions after might be far worse. Let’s break down exactly what happens with each choice if you decide to kill or free Lorenzo in Fallout 4.

Should You Kill or Free Lorenzo in Fallout 4?

What Happens if You Kill Lorenzo?

If you kill Lorenzo, which you do by flipping the four switches on the walls, you head back to Cabot House with Jack where he gives you about 500 caps. If you were kind to him throughout the mission, he will tell you to come back in a week. You can use sleep and wait to make the time pass faster if you need to, or just keep playing and let the week pass by. The mission will update once it has, so you’ll know when to head back.

Once there, Jack will give you Lorenzo’s Artifact Gun, a Gamma Gun with a special modification. This gun does a decent amount of damage, but its true value is in the various effects of the modification. It can stagger enemies and will deal damage in different ways depending on certain factors. You can also seek out some of the best weapons in Fallout 4, but they could be useful in a few situations.

Related: All Fallout Games, Ranked

What Happens if You Free Lorenzo?

If you decide to free Lorenzo, the mission becomes a whole other affair. Once free, Lorenzo will ask if you wish to help him kill his family. Again, be careful what companion you have here as there are a lot of morally grey actions going on. Whatever you tell Lorenzo here isn’t totally important; just head back to Cabot House for the rest of the mission.

Once there, you are presented with the opportunity to switch allegiances. If you side with Jack and the rest of the Cabot family, you’ll have a very tough fight against Lorenzo (use the Mysterious Serum you found at the asylum to make it much easier). At the end, you’ll get the caps, but not the gun.

Related: Best Weapons in Fallout 4: Ranked Tier List

If you stick with Lorenzo, you’ll assist in killing the Cabot family, which should be pretty easy, especially if you convince Edward to join your side. Once it’s over, Lorenzo will give you about 500 caps and explain the new deal. You can swing by the Cabot House to grab more Mysterious Serum at any time. You can only ever have one vial at a time, which cannot be traded or sold. Once it’s used just head back and grab some more.

This serum gives you a considerable Strength boost, as well as a ton of damage resistance and rad resistance. It could be pretty useful out in the wasteland of Fallout 4, so if you are willing to slaughter a not-so-innocent family this could be the best option. Just have Piper or Curie head to one of your settlements before the fighting begins.

Are There Any Other Ways to Deal With Lorenzo in Fallout 4?

No, you only get two choices to deal with Lorenzo and that will come down to your personal decision of what you think is best. We have explained the reasoning behind each choice, however, so hopefully that will allow you to make an easier decision — The Cabot House certainly has a lot of moral thinking involved for you.

Related: Best Fallout 4 Mods

After you get through the choices you need to make with Lorenzo, you can happily walk away with whatever you decided to gain from the quest. Whether you decide to free or kill Lorenzo, we know that you will make the choice that matters the most to you.

- This article was updated on June 28th, 2023