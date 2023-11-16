Image: Bethesda

The wasteland is teeming with all kinds of creeping insects in the aftermath of The Great War.

Sometimes you might be tasked with hunting down these bugs as part of your daily and weekly quests. So, to save you from the trouble of roaming through the entire map, here are all Fallout 76 insect locations, spawns, and farming spots.

Insect Locations in Fallout 76

Image: attackofthefanboy

The good thing about insects is that they are found in clusters. If you find one, you’ll find a couple more in the region. A few locations on the map are reliable spots to find insects. You can start your hunt at the following spots:

Big Maw You can find Bloatflies, Ticks, and Stingwings near the picnic table. Aaronholt Homestead You’ll find insects on the other side of the red barn. Flatwoods Head south to the bridge to hunt down some Blood Bugs. Tangara Town The entire time is teeming with crickets. The Mire You should specifically head to the north part of the Mire. Carson Family Bunker You can find a few Radroaches here. New River Gorge Resort You can go here for Bloatflies. Fort Defiance You should specifically head to the locked hallway on the left. Autumn Acre Cabin Spawn site for Bloodbugs and Bloatflies. Treetops You will find three Honey Beasts here. Sons of Dane Compound Make sure to keep an eye out for enemies in the area. Freddy’s House of Scares You will find Honey Beasts here.

If you don’t find insects in any of the above-mentioned regions you can always server hop. It’ll help with completing your daily quests where you might be asked to kill 10 or more insects. But in case you’re on the hunt for a specific insect, you can refer to the following list.

Related Link: Sheepsquatch Locations, Spawns, and Farming Spots

Insect Location Bloatfly New River Gorge Resort

Cave northeast of Freddy Fear’s House of Scares Bloodbug Southwest along New River Gorge Resort – Bridge, Southampton Estate Cave Cricket Near the top of the mega-tree at Tanagra Town, Inside Carleton Mine Firefly Around large broken pipe near the collapsed doorway from the foyer to Habitat “C” inside Arktos Pharma – Biome Lab at Arktos Pharma, During “The Path to Enlightenment” public event at Landview Lighthouse Honey Beast South of Middle Mountain Pitstop, Treetops, The Freak Show Rad Ant Dolly Sods Wilderness, Enclave Research Facility at Transmission Station 1AT-U03, Appalachian Antiques Radroach Hemlock Holes, Clarksburg Shooting Club Radscorpion Carleton Mine, Knife Edge Tick Moonshiner’s Shack, Dolly Sods Wilderness

How to Fight Insects?

Image: Bethesda Softworks

When you’re hunting insects, it’s best to have an Exterminator perk on you. The mutation makes your attacks more effective as they ignore 75% armor of any insect. As for weapons, go with the Bug Grenade as it is very effective.

That said, not all insects are the same. You might have to switch up your strategy from time to time for maximum kills. Take Honey Beasts for one. They’re powerful creatures that don’t go down easily. So, make sure to bring out the big guns.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2023