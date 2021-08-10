FFXIV: How to Make More Gil As a Weaver (August 2021)

Just made your 100th summer indigo shirt and still struggling to make more Gil as a Weaver? Well, you’re not alone. Many game websites say that leveling up Disciples of The Hand and Land is the easiest way to become a gillionaire in Final Fantasy XI. However, none of them really give players the additional knowledge needed to succeed in their job of choice. As someone who’s played FFXIV since its launch and spent more than his fair share of Gil, I’ll be remedying that issue. As you continue through this article, we’ll arm you with the basic thought process needed to turn Weaver into a Gil earning machine. Here’s everything we know about how to make more Gil as a Weaver in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to Make More Gil As a Weaver in Final Fantasy XIV

The best ways to earn more Gil as a Weaver in Final Fantasy XIV are to develop a good market board strategy, focus on new crafts during new patch releases, and follow fashion trends. Check below for more in-depth explanations on how to make more Gil as a weaver in Final Fantasy XIV.

The Weaver Market board Strategy

As stated in some of our other disciple of the hand-focused Gil-making guides, the Market Board is ESSENTIAL to every job’s earning potential. You won’t make millions of Gil just selling to NPCs, you have to eventually learn how to play the board. As a Weaver, your focus will be primarily paying attention to the demand for products that you can craft. Specifically, we would recommend focusing on Disciple of the Land gear and Glamour items. Often, Disciples of the Land just hit up the market board to get better gear using Gil earned by supplying crafters with their goods. Especially closer to new patches, being able to supply them with the latest gear (HQ sells better than NQ for these), you’ll be in a good spot. Be sure to watch your bottom line however as this is a very competitive market. The less you have to pay for materials, the more room you have to wage pricing wars. As for glamour items, more on that later.

Those New Patches Really Help Out

Every major patch and some minor patches as well bring a whole lot of new recipes into the game. The sooner you are able to reliably craft ANY of these recipes, the more money you will make. Often the sales cycle for Weavers flows like the below following a new patch:

New patch hits – Players will be buying up as much new battle, crafting, and harvesting gear as they can. Some will pay whatever is put up just to be at the top. Glamour sales are harder to make but will go at a high price. Crafters are also seeking the latest gear/materials so putting either up is another potential sale. Prices are at their highest.

Middle of patch – By this point, all the battle hardcores have gotten their gear (or given up) and are looking to now make money. Crafting and harvesting gear are in higher-ish demand and glamour sales are now more prevalent as everyone has made a bit of money and are looking to spend it. Prices all around are at their median but falling rapidly.

A month or so after a patch – With the patch now out for a while, players are more than likely not buying gear as much but will be buying glamours more often. Prices at this point should be about where they are going to settle until either a scarcity hits or a popular trend begins.

With the above in mind, the best way to make more Gil as a weaver when a new patch comes out is to focus on selling the new crafting materials and new disciple of war/land gear early on. following this, shifting to glamour and crafting /gathering gear from then on will do good. Near the end of the patch cycle, it’s better to scan the marketboard to view competition. If everyone is still hardcore creating things, looking into items from previous patches is the way to go. Unlike other games though, fashion trends do apply in FFXIV.

Make Something FIERCE

That’s right, the final way we recommend to really make more money in FFXIV is to focus on glamours. Unlike battle, crafting, or disciple of the land gear, glamour gear never becomes obsolete. This means that you can always make money on glamour gear as it should always be in demand unless it’s ugly as hell. We do have a special trick to teach you though. While glamour pieces vary in price, one factor seems to reliably drive how and when players seek out new glamour pieces for their ensemble.

The current season.

Even though the land of Eorzea and beyond don’t match real-world weather, players still reside in the real world and want their toons to be in the same mindset. During summer, players will go after beachwear such as bikinis, open-face shirts, flowy items, etc. During winter, players will flock instead to cozy sweaters, large jackets, Santa gear, etc. Regardless of the season though, if they’re looking for a certain look, watching the replica gear on the marketplace as well as what you see players wearing during dungeons will give you a hint on where you can add some more value.

With all that said, the above should give you a pretty good starting point to maximizing your earning potential as a Weaver. Final Fantasy XIV is available on PC, PS4, and PS5. Be sure to check out our other Gil earning guides while you’re here.