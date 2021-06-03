Genshin Impact Codes List (June 2021) – Free Primogems and Items

Genshin Impact is one of the biggest free-to-play games out there, and like most free-to-play games, there are a ton of promo codes you can enter to get free in-game items and rewards. Genshin Impact is all about that gacha grind, and having some extra resources to spend on character pulls is always a good thing. With these promo codes, you can score some additional Primogems, Mora, and other items to give you a headstart and help you buy new gear and items. These are all the working Genshin Impact promo codes as of June 2021.
Genshin Impact Codes (Working June 2021)
There are only a few working promo codes right now, but new codes are released all the time. If more codes are released, we’ll update this article accordingly. Also, if any of the listed codes no longer work, let us know in the comments down below and we’ll update the list.
- SBNBUK67M37Z – 30 Primogems and 5 Adventurer’s Experience
- GS6ACJ775KNV – 60 Primogems and 10,000 Mora
- GENSHINGIFT – 50 Primogems and 3 Hero’s Wit
Expired Genshin Impact Promo Codes
These promo codes are no longer working. They used to work, but they’ve since passed their expiration date and can no longer be used. Many of these were only available for a limited time and will be replaced by other limited-time offers when special events occur.
- 153YuSaenh – 30 Primogems, 5 Adventure EXP
- GSIMPTQ125 – 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora
- 5KVeIbSxDUU – 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
- G3tQq6TOqmE – 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit
- eATDgIXLD56 – 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora
- GOLNXLAKC58 – 50 Primogems
- GENSHIN1111 – 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora
- GENSHINZHB30 – 160 Primogems
- GENSHINMYYOI – 30 Primogems
- GENSHINMHYOM – 30 Primogems
- GENSHINMHYOO – 30 Primogems
- GENSHIN0928A – 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora
- GENSHIN0928E – 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora
- GENSHIN0928N – 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora
- GENSHIN1006A – 30 Primogems, 5 Adventure XP
- GENSHIN1006S – 30 Primogems, 5 Adventure XP
- GENSHIN1006U – 30 Primogems, 5 Adventure XP
- TT7BVJNPL249 – 60 Primogems
- ATPTUJPP53QH – 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora
- FS6SU367M279 – 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit
- 4BNSD3675J8D – 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
How to Redeem Promo Codes
Genshin Impact promo codes are redeemed via an external site outside of the game. To redeem codes, visit the code redemption site and input your server, character nickname, and desired promo code. If you’re playing on PS4, you can redeem codes from within the game. Simply open the settings menu, scroll to the Account tab, and select “Redeem Codes.” You must be Adventure Rank 10 to redeem codes regardless of platform.
Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PS4, and mobile devices.
- This article was updated on:June 2nd, 2021