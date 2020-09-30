Genshin Impact Codes List – Free Rewards and Items

Genshin Impact has taken the world by storm, quickly becoming one of the most popular free to play games on PS4, PC, and mobile devices. Like most free to play games, you can enter promo codes in Genshin Impact to get free items and rewards. Even though the game is still new, there are already a few codes you can enter to get free stuff. There are tons of currencies to manage in the game, and these codes will give you a bunch of each to help you get started. Here is a comprehensive list of all the working Genshin Impact promo codes.

Working Genshin Impact Codes

This is a list of all known working Genshin Impact codes. If any of the codes below are expired or do not work, let us know in the comments below so we can update this article accordingly. More codes will also be released in the future, so let us know if we’re missing any as well.

Genshin0928N – Redeem code for 60 Primogem and 10,000 Mora (America)

– Redeem code for 60 Primogem and 10,000 Mora (America) Genshin0928E – Redeem code for 60 Primogem and 10,000 Mora (Europe)

– Redeem code for 60 Primogem and 10,000 Mora (Europe) Genshin0928A – Redeem code for 60 Primogem and 10,000 Mora (Asia)

How to Redeem Genshin Impact Codes

To redeem Genshin Impact codes, head to the official Genshin Impact website. Log into your miHoYo account and your server and character nickname will be filled out automatically. Just input the code in the Redemption Code field and click redeem to get your rewards. You can click this link to head straight to the code redemption page.

The codes listed above will only work on PC and mobile devices, as PS4 players cannot link a miHoYo account. There are PlayStation 4 exclusive rewards for players on that platform, but they cannot redeem codes because of the unique way PlayStation accounts are handled with the game. You also need to reach Adventure Rank 10 before you can redeem codes on your account. This isn’t a difficult level to reach, but it will take a few hours of dedicated play to get there. Items will be delivered via in-game mail once you successfully redeem a code.