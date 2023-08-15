Genshin Impact Wriothesley: Release Date, Banner, Abilities, and Leaks

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Ever since his character model was first revealed as part of the massive tsunami of Fontaine leaks a few months ago, Wriothesley quickly rose to the ranks as one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Genshin impact characters. But will he be a support or a DPS? And more importantly, when will he be released? With that said, here’s everything you need to know about Wriothesley, including a complete overview of his leaked kit.

Who is Wriothesley

Wriothesley is a 5-star Cryo vision wielder and the Duke currently in charge of Fontaine’s Fortress of Meropide —a massive prison situated at the bottom of the ocean. He is also known for his excellence when dealing with problems.

Differently from what his image or role may suggest, Wriothesley also seems to be an extremely calm person and prefers to pass the time reading with a teacup by his side. Also, for anyone who thought that he could not be any cooler, Wriothesley’s constellation will be Cerberus, which seems to be a perfect fit for him given his role.

Wriothesley and Sigewinne, as they appear in Genshin Impact’s Overture Teaser: The Final Feast. IMAGE: HoYoverse

Who Voices Wriothesley in Genshin Impact?

According to HoYoverse, Wriothesley will be voiced by Liu Beichen in the original Chinese, as well as by Ono Daisuke, Joe Zieja, and Kwon Chang-Wook in the Japanese, English, and Korean localizations of Genshin Impact.

All Genshin Impact Wriothesley Leaks

According to his full leaked set, revealed by known leaker Mero, Wriothesley will be a Catalyst user as well as an on-field Main DPS. His kit’s main pillar will lie in his signature Normal/Charged Attack mechanics. The kit also revealed that although a Catalyst wielder, Wriothesley will be a boxer and will have his pair of gloves as his main weapon. He will also have a CRIT DMG Ascension stat.

You can check out an overview of his full kit below, based on the leaked descriptions revealed by Mero:

Normal and Charged Attacks, Explained

According to Mero, Wriothesley’s Normal Attack, Forceful Fists of Frost will allow him to perform up to 5 rapid strikes (or Repenting Fists), each dealing Cryo damage based on his overall ATK. The combo count of Forceful Fists of Frost will not reset after performing dashes.

His Charged Attack, on the other hand, will allow him to jump forward before unleashing a Vaulting First set to deal AoE Cryo damage based on his overall ATK.

Elemental Skill, Explained

Differently from most Elemental Skills in the game, Wriothesley’s Icefang Rush will not deal damage. Instead, once used, the skill will allow him to enter his Chiling Penalty state.

Once in Chiling Penalty, Wriothesley’s resistance to interruption will be increased, and if used when his overall HP is over 50%, his Repenting Fists will also be enhanced. Each enhanced hit will deal increased damage but will also eat at his own HP. According to the values showcased by Mero, Chiling Penalty will last for 10 seconds and have a 16 seconds cooldown.

Elemental Burst, Explained

According to Mero, Wriothesley’s Elemental Burst, Darkgold Wolfbite, will allow him to deal multiple ounces of AoE Cryo DMG to an area directly in front of him. Once his Burst is done, a Surging Blade will then descend upon nearby targets dealing Ousia-aligned Cryo DMG.

Until the time of writing, no videos featuring a look at how his set will look in-game were leaked. But don’t be down, you can check out Wriothesley’s leaked splash art below, courtesy of Mero:

All Wriothesley Talents, Explained

As showcased by the leaked descriptions of all of his talents, Wriothesley’s first talent, There Shall Be a Plea for Justice, will allow him to receive a stack of Gracious Rebuke once his HP goes below 60%. Gracious Rebuke will then be expended after he performs a Charged Attack, thus converting the attack into Rebuke: Vaulting First, increasing its damage by 30%, and allowing it to heal him for 30% of his Max HP upon hit.

His Second Talent, There Shall Be a Reckoning for Sin, will then allow him to gain a stack of Prosecution Edict after either gaining or losing HP while in his Chiling Penalty state. A maximum of 5 stacks can be gained this way and each will increase his overall ATK by 6%.

Last but not least, his exploration talent, The Duke’s Grace, will allow Wriothesley to have a 10% chance of getting double the product when crafting weapon ascension materials.

All Wriothesley Constellations, Explained

According to the kit leaked by Mero, most of Wriothesley’s constellations will be focused on enhancing his moveset, utility, and overall damage while in his Chiling Penalty state. With that said, you can check out a quick overview of each of his constellations below, based on the descriptions provided by Mero.

Terrorize the Evildoers (C1): Will allow Wriothesley to generate a stack of Gracious Rebuke after each 5-hit combo performed while in his Chiling Penalty state or after his HP goes below 50% (max of 1 per 2.5 seconds). Terrorize the Evildoers will also increase the damage of Rebuke: Vaulting First by 150%. Also, if Rebuke: Vaulting First is performed while in his Chiling Penalty state, the state’s duration will increase by 4 seconds (max one extension per Skill).

Will allow Wriothesley to generate a stack of Gracious Rebuke after each 5-hit combo performed while in his Chiling Penalty state or after his HP goes below 50% (max of 1 per 2.5 seconds). Terrorize the Evildoers will also increase the damage of Rebuke: Vaulting First by 150%. Also, if Rebuke: Vaulting First is performed while in his Chiling Penalty state, the state’s duration will increase by 4 seconds (max one extension per Skill). Shackle the Arrogant (C2): Each Prosecution Edict stack gained will increase the damage of his Elemental Burst by 40%.

Each Prosecution Edict stack gained will increase the damage of his Elemental Burst by 40%. Punish the Frauds (C3): Increases the level of his NA and CA by 3.

Increases the level of his NA and CA by 3. Redeem Those Who Suffer (C4): The HP recovered through the use of Rebuke: Vaulting First will be increased to 50% of his maximum HP. When overhealed, Wriothesley will either gain a 20% ATK Speed (if on the field) or increase the ATK Speed of the whole party by 20% for 4 seconds (if off the field). Different effects cannot stack.

The HP recovered through the use of Rebuke: Vaulting First will be increased to 50% of his maximum HP. When overhealed, Wriothesley will either gain a 20% ATK Speed (if on the field) or increase the ATK Speed of the whole party by 20% for 4 seconds (if off the field). Different effects cannot stack. Mercy for the Wrongly Accused (C5): Increases his Elemental Burst level by 3.

Increases his Elemental Burst level by 3. Cherish the Innocent (C6): Increases the CRIT Rate of Rebuke: Vaulting First by 10% and its CRIT DMG by 80%. After performing the move, Wriothesley will also produce an Icicle that will fall and deal damage equal to 100% of Rebuke: Vaulting First.

When Will the Wriothesley Banner Be Released?

Just like Neuvillette, Wriothesley will be released during Genshin Impact’s version 4.1. Taking into account the release time as well as the runtime of the game’s recent version, Genshin Impact 4.1 is set to be released in either late September or early October 2023.

No leaks regarding the 4-star characters set to be featured in both the Neuvillette and Wriothesley banners, as well as their banner order were revealed.

This piece will be updated as more info regarding Wriothesley, his kit, and his banner are revealed. The values showcased above are all subject to change.

