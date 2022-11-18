How to Catch Grafaiai in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Ever since its initial reveal, Grafaiai has been a subject of debate. What exactly is this creature, and why does it have paint all over its fingers? Players that are looking for a one-of-a-kind Pokemon will want to search for Grafaiai in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as quickly as possible, as its type is something brand new to the series.

As a Poison/Normal-type Monster, it is only weak against two other types of Pokemon. As the first monster in franchise history with this type, players may flock to its spawning grounds hoping to get their hands on it. But, where will players need to head to get this Toxic Monkey Pokemon?

Where To Find Grafaiai In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Once players have been set free to roam the world as they see fit, there are a few Pokemon that should be on their immediate watchlist. While Cylizar may offer players a great opportunity to get a Dragon/Normal-type Pokemon early off in the game, Grafaiai may be worth even more in the long run. With its only weaknesses being Ground and Psychic-types, this is a very competitive Pokemon with a colorful backstory. But, where may you find some?

They only spawn in one specific location on the map, inside of the Tagtree Thicket. Players will know that they have arrived at this location when they begin spotting colorful trees adorned with Graffiti, signaling that Grafaiai has been there. They will spawn in multiple spots during the day or night, so players will have plenty of opportunities to get one.

On the other side of the coin, players could also search for a Shroodle, the pre-evolution for Grafaiai. These Pokemon are found in many more places, including:

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area Two)

West Province (Area Three)

Tag Tree Thicket

North Province (Area One)

East Province (Area One)

Artazon

Having a chance to capture and evolve this monster early on in the game can give players a great advantage against some of the early-game Gym Leaders and Starfall Street Bosses, so finding one as quickly as possible is a great strategy.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.