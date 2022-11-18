How to Evolve Primeape into Annihilape in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Each new generation of Pokemon introduces a variety of unique, loveable creatures for trainers to befriend during their journey through the region, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has definitely delivered with its expansive generation. But occasionally, previous Pokemon trainers have spent a lot of time with will receive a new evolution. So alongside the mass of new creatures, Primeape is one of the older Pokemon to receive a new evolution within this generation, but finding the correct way to evolve is a little tricky for most trainers. Unfortunately, things aren’t as simple as leveling up your Pokemon until it’s ready to change, so read on to find out everything you need to know about evolving your Primeape

When Does Primeape Evolve in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Unlike previous Pokemon titles, Primeape is not the final evolution for the Mankey evolution chain. In generation 9, Primeape can be evolved into Annihilape, but the process is slightly more specific than just leveling up. Instead, you will need to use the move Rage Fist a total of 20 times before Primeape will evolve. This move does not need to be used 20 times in a single match but as a total across a few trainer battles. Once your Primeape knows the move, it’s an effortless evolution to trigger. Once you have used Rage Fist for the last time and the match has finished, the evolution screen will introduce you to Annihilape.

As Primeape evolves, it’ll gain an entirely new type for the Mankey evolution line. Instead of continuing the sequence of being an exclusively all-fighting Pokemon, Annihilape takes on a fighting and ghost dual type, which only increases the Pokemon’s strength and power. The fighting half of its type will ensure it’s strong against the Normal, Rock, Steel, Ice, and Dark Pokemon. With the Ghost-type ensuring strength over Ghost and Psychic Pokemon, it could be an incredibly powerful addition to your party. So if you’ve got the Rage Fist move on hand and know where to find a Primeape or Mankey, you could access your ticket to becoming the strongest trainer.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.