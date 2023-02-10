Are you wondering how to get Focus Potions in Hogwarts Legacy? The Focus Potion will reduce your cooldowns once drunk, which makes it one of the more powerful potions in Hogwarts Legacy. This potion is extremely useful when battling in the Dark Arts Arena because you will go up against waves and enemies so that every second in-between spell casts can be life or death. The Focus Potion requires three ingredients to brew. That may seem like a lot of ingredients to farm, but you have several options at your disposal to get them making it effortless. Here is how to get Focus Potions in Hogwarts Legacy, so you have a neverending supply.

How to Brew Focus Potions in Hogwarts Legacy

You must complete the Potions class to gain access to a brewing station before you can brew a Focus Potion. This means you can use the brewing station in the Potions class and the Room of Requirement once unlocked. Once done, you can purchase the Focus Potion Recipe from J. Pippin’s Potions in Hogsmeade for 1,200 Galleons (shown in the map above). After unlocking the brewing station, purchasing the recipe, and gathering the required ingredients, you are now ready to brew the Focus Potion, which has a brewing time of one minute.

The ingredients for the Focus Potion are:

1 x Dugbog Tongue: You can find Dugbog Tongue by defeating Dubog, which are found in swampy locations like the South Sea Bog. Alternatively, you can purchase Dubbog Tongue at the Magic Neep Shop in Hogsmeade.

1 x Fluxweed Stem: You can either grow Fluxweed using a potting table or buy in Hogsmeade from the Magic Neep Shop.

1 x Lacewing Flies: You can find Lacewing Flies in the open world from glowing bushes. Alternatively, You can purchase from the J. Pippin's Potions shop in Hogsmeade.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023