Are you wondering how to get Relic Sets in Honkai: Star Rail? Relic Sets can be equipped onto characters that provide special set bonuses. They are available once you reach Trailblazer level 15 and reach the Jarilo VI zone during the main story missions. Once you hit this point, you will naturally earn Relic Sets through mission rewards and treasure chests. However, you can obtain additional Relic Sets by farming them in the Caverns of Corrosion domains and Simulated Universe worlds. Here is how to Get Relics in Honkai: Star Rail.

All Relic Sets and How to Get Them in Honkai: Star Rail

There are 20 Relic Sets as of launch. The table below will show you all relic sets and how to get them in Honkai: Star Rail. It also lists all Relic Sets alphabetically with their rarity and set bonuses so you can easily find the Relic Set you want.

Relic Set Rarity Bonuses How to Get Band of Sizzling Thunder 4-5✦ 2 Piece: Increases Lightning DMG by 10%.

4 Piece: When the wearer uses Skill, increases the wearer’s ATK by 25% for 1 turn(s). Jarilo-VI’s Great Mine from Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Holy Hymn Belobog of the Architects 4-5✦ 2 Piece: Increases the wearer’s DEF by 15%. When the wearer’s Effect Hit Rate is 50% or higher, the wearer gains an extra 15% DEF. Immersion Rewards in World 6 of the Simulated Universe. You can buy this Relic Set for 40 Trailblaze Power or one Immersifier. Celestial Differentiator 4-5✦ 2 Piece: Increases the wearer’s CRIT Rate by 8%. When the wearer’s current CRIT Rate reaches 80% or higher, the wearer’s Basic ATK and Skill DMG increase by 20%. Immersion Rewards in World 5 of the Simulated Universe. You can buy this Relic Set for 40 Trailblaze Power or one Immersifier. Champion of Streetwise Boxing 4-5✦ 2 Piece: Increases Physical DMG by 10%.

4 Piece: After the wearer attacks or is hit, their ATK increases by 5% for the rest of the battle. This effect can stack up to 5 time(s). Jarilo-VI’s Everwinter Hill from Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Jabbing Punch Eagle of Twilight Line 4-5✦ 2 Piece: Increases Wind DMG by 10%.

4 Piece: After the wearer uses Ultimate, their action is Advanced Forward by 25%. Herta Space Staton’s Storage Zone from Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Gelid Wind Firesmith of Lava-Forging 4-5✦ 2 Piece: Increases Fire DMG by 10%.

4 Piece: Increases the wearer’s Skill DMG by 12%. After unleashing Ultimate, increases the wearer’s Fire DMG by 12% for next attack. The Xianzhou Luofu’s Stargazer Navalia from Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Conflagration Fleet of the Ageless 4-5✦ 2 Piece: Increases the wearer’s Max HP by 12%. When the wearer’s SPD reaches 120 or higher, all allies’ ATK increases by 8%. Immersion Rewards in World 3 of the Simulated Universe. You can buy this Relic Set for 40 Trailblaze Power or one Immersifier. Genius of Brilliant Stars 4-5✦ 2 Piece: Increases Quantum DMG by 10%.

4 Piece: When the wearer attacks enemies with Quantum Weakness, ignores 25% DEF. The Xianzhou Luofu’s Cloudford from Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Providence Guard of Wuthering Snow 4-5✦ 2 Piece: Reduces DMG taken by 8%.

4 Piece: At the beginning of the turn, if the wearer’s HP is equal to or less than 50% of their Max HP, restores HP equal to 8% of their Max HP and regenerates 5 Energy. The Xianzhou Luofu’s Cloudford from Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Providence Hunter of Glacial Forest 4-5✦ 2 Piece: Increases Ice DMG by 10%.

4 Piece: After the wearer unleashes their Ultimate, their CRIT DMG increases by 25% for 2 turn(s). Herta Space Staton’s Storage Zone from Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Gelid Wind Inert Salsotto 4-5✦ 2 Piece: Increases the wearer’s CRIT Rate by 8%. When the wearer’s current CRIT Rate reaches 50% or higher, the wearer’s Ultimate and follow-up attack DMG increases by 15%. Immersion Rewards in World 6 of the Simulated Universe. You can buy this Relic Set for 40 Trailblaze Power or one Immersifier. Knight of Purity Palace 4-5✦ 2 Piece: Increases DEF by 12%.

4 Piece: Increases the max DMG that can be absorbed by the shield created by the wearer by 20%. Jarilo-VI’s Great Mine from Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Holy Hymn Musketeer of Wild Wheat 4-5✦ 2 Piece: ATK increases by 10%.

4 Piece: The wearer’s SPD increases by 6% and Basic ATK DMG increases by 10%. Jarilo-VI’s Corridor of Fading Echoes from Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise 4-5✦ 2 Piece: Increases the wearer’s Effect Hit Rate by 10%. Meanwhile, the wearer’s ATK increases by an amount that is equal to 25% of Effect Hit Rate, up to a maximum of 25%. Immersion Rewards in World 5 of the Simulated Universe. You can buy this Relic Set for 40 Trailblaze Power or one Immersifier. Passerby of Wandering Cloud 4-5✦ 2 Piece: Increases Outgoing Healing by 10%.

4 Piece: At the beginning of the battle, immediately recovers 1 Skill Point. Jarilo-VI’s Corridor of Fading Echoes from Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting Space Sealing Station 4-5✦ 2 Piece: Increases the wearer’s ATK by 12%. When the wearer’s SPD reaches 120 or higher, the wearer’s ATK increases by another 12%. Immersion Rewards in World 3 of the Simulated Universe. You can buy this Relic Set for 40 Trailblaze Power or one Immersifier. Sprightly Vonwacq 4-5✦ 2 Piece: Increases the wearer’s Energy Regeneration Rate by 5%. When the wearer’s SPD reaches 145 or higher, the wearer’s action is Advanced Forward by 50% immediately upon entering battle. Immersion Rewards in World 4 of the Simulated Universe. You can buy this Relic Set for 40 Trailblaze Power or one Immersifier. Talia Kingdom of Banditry 4-5✦ 2 Piece: Increases the wearer’s Break Effect by 20%. When the wearer’s SPD reaches 145 or higher, the wearer’s Break Effect increases by an extra 28%. Immersion Rewards in World 4 of the Simulated Universe. You can buy this Relic Set for 40 Trailblaze Power or one Immersifier. Thief of Shooting Meteor 4-5✦ 2 Piece: Increases Break Effect by 20%.

4 Piece: Increases the wearer’s Break Effect by 20%. When the wearer inflicts Weakness Break on an enemy, regenerates 3 Energy. Jarilo-VI’s Everwinter Hill from Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Jabbing Punch Wastelander of Banditry Desert 4-5✦ 2 Piece: Increases Imaginary DMG by 10%.

4 Piece: When attacking debuffed enemies, the wearer’s CRIT Rate increases by 10%. If the enemy is Imprisoned, then the wearer’s CRIT DMG increases by 20%. The Xianzhou Luofu’s Stargazer Navalia from Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Conflagration

We will update the above table if any Relic Sets are added, removed, or changed.

- This article was updated on April 27th, 2023