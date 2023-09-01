Honkai Star Rail Logistics Planning Guide | High Scores for Low, Medium, and High Levels

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Aurum Alley’s Hustle and Bustle is Honkai Star Rail’s latest limited-time event, tasking Trailblazers with reviving the merchant district of the Xianzhou Luofu and organizing the most efficient trade routes to maximize profits. It’s a nice change of pace from the recent slate of combat-centric Honkai Star Rail events, but some players are stuck scratching their heads trying to get the highest scores in Logistics Planning so they can snag some free Stellar Jades and other rewards. This guide will show you how to complete all of the Logistics Planning objectives so you can get all of the event’s rewards.

How to Reach 75 Score in Honkai Star Rail Logistics Planning

Getting 75 score in each Logistics Planning level not only requires some sharp thinking but also some behind-the-scenes footwork. It’s impossible to get a high score at all in any of the Logistics Planning puzzles without first completing the Streetside Events that pop up throughout Aurum Alley. Keep this in mind before attempting to earn a 75 score for any of the Logistics Planning levels.

Low-Level Logistics Planning

First up is Low-Level Logistics Planning, which has three easy routes with plenty of bonuses for each one. Before you can get 75 score and earn some Stellar Jades, you have to complete three Streetside Events that become available after progressing through the main event questline “Back in Business.” Once you’ve completed those Streetside Events and repaired the Cycranes, several bonuses will appear along each route.

To get a score of 75 for Low-Level Logistics Planning, take the purple route and pass through all three nearby bonuses before circling back up through the lone arrow bonus on the way to the top-left dock.

Then, take the yellow route down two spaces before looping back up through the arrow bonus above the building. Next, take the yellow route upward and hit all three bonuses by the docks before completing it in the middle one.

Finally, take the green route all the way to the right and snake it through the group of six arrow bonuses on the eastern edge of the map. To close it out, just bring it to the dock on the right. Remember, those arrow bonuses near the docks should be saved for the yellow route.

Mid-Level Logistics Planning

We’re still working our way through the Aurum Alley Hustle and Bustle event, so check back soon to see the solution for getting 75 score in Mid-Level Logistics Planning!

High-Level Logistics Planning

We’re still working our way through the Aurum Alley Hustle and Bustle event, so check back soon to see the solution for getting 75 score in High-Level Logistics Planning!

