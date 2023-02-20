Like a Dragon Ishin Global Fraud Substory Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Like a Dragon Ishin is filled with dozens of substories and side quests that let you get closer to the citizens of Kyo. As a member of the Shinsengumi, it’s your duty to maintain order and provide aid when needed, even in cases that might not seem so important. The Global Fraud substory is one such case.

A desperate teacher pulls you aside because he has no idea how to use this newfangled piece of technology called a “globe,” and it’s up to you to answer any questions his students may have. If you can’t pick out countries on a globe on your own, this guide will walk you through the correct answers for the Global Fraud quest in Like a Dragon Ishin.

Like a Dragon Ishin Globe Answers

The students will ask you about three countries in total. However, even a geography expert may be stumped by these questions since the globe in Like a Dragon Ishin is historically accurate for the time, meaning it’s outdated compared to modern-day maps. It’s mostly the same though, so you should be able to pick out the important nations.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This Small Island Nation is…

The first question is very simple. The nation in question is a small island nation off the eastern coast of the Asian continent. To give you a hint, this country is where Like a Dragon Ishin takes place.

Related: How to Get Nyanners in Like a Dragon Ishin

The correct answer is Japan.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

That Country is…

The next question is a little trickier and requires a bit of historical knowledge. This large nation comprises the southeastern corner of the Asian continent, just a short distance across the sea from Japan. You may immediately think “China,” but remember that Like a Dragon Ishin is set centuries ago.

It’s obviously not Britain or The United States of America though, which leaves us with the correct answer: The Great Qing. The Qing Dynasty was in control of China at the time, and The Great Qing is how the empire was referred to at the time.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Country 1, 2, 3, or 4?

The final question shakes up the formula by asking you to point out a specific country’s location instead of asking you the name of a certain nation. Because tensions are high with the British Empire, the children ask you to point out the location of Great Britain.

The correct answer is Country 4. Two of the other countries are on the wrong continent so it’s easy to rule them out as long as you’ve oriented yourself with this eastern-centric historical globe. The other two options are neighboring nations, but remember that Great Britain is an island nation. That leaves Country 4 as the only option.

- This article was updated on February 20th, 2023