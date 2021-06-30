Update 1.30 has arrived for Madden NFL 21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update, like most recent Madden updates, focuses on Ultimate Team, so don’t expect any new major content additions or balance adjustments with this patch. This update is currently rolling out across all platforms and shouldn’t have a huge download size considering there aren’t many changes included. The previous Madden NFL 21 update just made some minor changes to Ultimate Team, and this patch is likely the same. Here’s everything new with Madden NFL update 1.30.

Madden NFL 21 Update 1.30 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for Madden NFL 21 update 1.30. When EA releases patch notes, we’ll update this article accordingly. Patch notes are usually announced on the official Madden forums, so keep an eye out there for updates.

This update, and any future Madden NFL 21 updates, won’t include any significant changes or fixes. EA Sports has announced that it will no longer be providing any major title updates for Franchise Mode this year, so upcoming updates will only focus on Ultimate Team. Development has shifted entirely to Madden NFL 22, which releases later this year.

Madden NFL 21 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Madden forums.