Minecraft Update 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Patch Notes

The Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update, also known as version 1.17, has arrived, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is only the first half of the update, focusing on new blocks, mobs, and ores. The second part of the update will arrive later this year and bring sweeping changes to world generation. That’s the one most people are excited for, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a ton of hype surrounding Caves and Cliffs Part 1. Here’s everything new with Minecraft version 1.17.

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Update 1.17 Patch Notes

New Features:

Axolotl

Axolotls are amphibious creatures that spawn in underground water

Holding a Bucket of Tropical Fish will cause nearby Axolotls to follow the player on both land and in water. Axolotls cannot be tamed but can be bred by feeding them Buckets of Tropical Fish

Axolotl will attack Fish, Squid, Drowned, and Guardians!

Axolotls come in a variety of colors, all with an equal chance of spawning except for blue. Blue Axolotls have a small chance of spawning as a mutation when breeding two Axolotls

Axolotls can survive on dry land for a few minutes. After that they will start to dry out and take continuous damage until rehydrated

When taking damage, there is a chance that the Axolotl will play dead. While playing dead, the Axolotl will regenerate health and mobs will be unable to target the Axolotl

When a player kills a mob that the Axolotl was attacking, they are rewarded with the regeneration effect and their mining fatigue is removed, if they had it

Axolotls can be picked up with buckets, just like fish!

Goat

The winning mob of the MINECON Live 2019 mob vote!

For now, Goats spawn in Extreme Hills. This will change with Caves & Cliffs: Part II

Goats will occasionally ram into players and other mobs

Goats can jump high and take less fall damage than other mobs

Goats will avoid walking onto Powder Snow

Goats can be bred and tempted using Wheat

Use an empty Bucket to get Milk

Keep an ear out for the elusive Screamer Goat!

Glow Squid

The winning mob of the Minecraft Live 2020 mob vote!

Glow squids are aquatic creatures that spawn in underground water

When killed, glow squid drop Glow Ink Sacs

Glow Ink Sac and Glow Item Frame

Craft a Glow Item Frame by combining a glow ink sac with an item frame in a crafting table

Any item in a Glow Item Frame is perfectly illuminated, even at night!

Glow Ink Sac and Glowing Sign Text

If a Sign is interacted with a Glow Ink Sac, the text will then get a glowing effect

Powder Snow

Mobs inside a block of powder snow start to freeze and eventually take damage

Players can protect themselves from powder snow by equipping leather armor

Cauldrons fill up in snowy weather, creating a renewable source of powder snow. It will also generate naturally in certain snowy biomes when Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases

Buckets can be used to scoop up and place powder snow

Most mobs cannot walk on powder snow and fall into the block instead

Skeletons transform into strays after standing in powder snow for awhile

Wearing Leather Boots allows a player or mob to walk on Powder Snow without falling in

Glow Lichen

A dim light source that appears on cave walls and in underground lakes

Use bone meal to spread it along block surfaces and harvest it using shears

Amethyst Geodes

These huge Geodes can be found anywhere underground of newly generated chunks in the Overworld

Amethyst Geodes have an outer layer of Smooth Basalt Blocks and a second layer of Calcite Blocks

Inside Geodes, there is an inner layer of various Amethyst Blocks

All types of Amethyst blocks (including Clusters) create beautiful sounds when you walk on them, break them, place them, or hit them with a projectile – go make some music!

Amethyst comes in block form inside the Geodes in two ways: Block of Amethyst Block and Budding Amethyst

Amethyst Clusters

Amethyst Clusters grow from budding Amethyst, which can be found inside Geodes

Clusters have four growth stages: Small Amethyst Bud, Medium Amethyst Bud, Large Amethyst Bud, and Amethyst Cluster

Fully-grown Amethyst clusters drop four Amethyst Shards (or more with the Fortune enchantment) when a Pickaxe is used, and drop two Amethyst Shards when broken by hand, Piston, or other means

Clusters can be mined with the Silk Touch enchantment at any stage of growth

Budding Amethyst

On any side of a Budding Amethyst Block where there is air or a water source block, a Small Amethyst Bud will eventually grow

Amethyst Buds can only grow when attached to Budding Amethyst, and will grow until they become a full Amethyst Cluster

Cluster Amethyst Blocks

Clusters can only grow when they are placed on budding Amethyst Blocks

Amethyst Shards

Amethyst Shards are items used in a variety of crafting recipes

Tinted Glass

Though visually transparent, light does not pass through Tinted Glass

Can be crafted by putting a Glass Block in the middle of four Amethyst Shards on a Crafting Table

Tinted Glass can be obtained without the Silk Touch enchantment and does not shatter when broken, like normal Glass

Copper

Copper Ore can now be found underground in newly generated chunks and can be smelted into Copper Ingots

Block of Copper and Cut Copper can be crafted, as well as stairs and slabs

After being placed in the world, Copper Blocks will oxidize slowly over time, turning to exposed Copper, Weathered Copper, and Oxidized Copper

Copper Blocks that are not fully oxidized can be waxed to prevent further oxidation, either by using a Honeycomb item on them, by using the crafting grid, or by using a Dispenser loaded with Honeycombs

Axes can scrape off wax and oxidation from Copper Blocks

Lightning Rod

All lightning strikes that happen within a radius of 64 blocks from a Lightning Rod will strike the Lightning Rod

Lightning rods can be crafted using Copper ingots in a Crafting Table

A Lightning Rod struck by lightning will emit a full Redstone signal for 8 game ticks

Spyglass

The Spyglass is used to see far away places and can be crafted with Copper Ingots and an Amethyst Shard

Camera movement when looking through a Spyglass is slowed to make it more comfortable to use. This is adjustable using the Spyglass Damping slider in Settings on Bedrock Edition

Raw Ore Items

Added Raw Copper, Raw Iron, and Raw Gold items

Ores that are smeltable now drop raw item forms of the ore instead of the ore block, and these can be smelted just like before

This is to prevent cluttering the inventory and have consistency with Fortune on all ores

Ore blocks are still smeltable, meaning you can still smelt ore blocks you’ve obtained previously or with the Silk Touch enchantment

Raw Ore Blocks

Added block of Raw Copper, Raw Iron, and Raw Gold

Just like other ore materials, you can craft a compact block with raw ore items to save inventory space or use as decoration

Raw ore blocks can be placed on a crafting grid to break down into the original raw ore items

Deepslate

Deepslate is generated in blobs below y = 16

Mining it with a Pickaxe will drop Cobbled Deepslate, which can be smelted back into Deepslate

When ore is generated in the same place as Deepslate, Deepslate variants of that ore are now generated instead

Deepslate Blocks can be crafted into Polished Deepslate, Deepslate Tile, and Deepslate Brick Blocks, including slabs, stairs, and walls

Deepslate Blocks also come in Cracked Tile, Cracked Brick, Chiseled, and Infested variants

Stone tools can be crafted using Cobbled Deepslate

Tuff

A new decorative block

Blobs of Tuff Blocks generate in the world below y = 16

Smooth Basalt

Basalt blocks can now be smelted into smooth basalt blocks as a new decorative block

New Cave Blocks

While Lush Caves and other new cave biomes won’t generate until the Caves & Cliffs: Part II update, many new blocks are now available through the Creative mode inventory or certain aspects of Survival mode

Trade & Loot Table Additions

Added the following trades to the Mason: Will sell 4 Dripstone Blocks for 1 Emerald

Added the following trades to the Wandering Trader: Will sell 2 Pointed Dripstones for 1 Emerald Will sell 2 Rooted Dirt for 1 Emerald Will sell 2 Moss Blocks for 1 Emerald

Moss Blocks can be found in Shipwreck Chests

Glow Berries can be found in Mineshaft Chest Minecarts

Dripstone Block and Pointed Dripstone

Pointed Dripstone can be placed on the ceiling (stalactites) or ground (stalagmites)

Watch out! If a stalactite is broken, it will fall and cause damage to players and mobs

Players and mobs will take damage if landing on a stalagmite

If a stalactite is under a water source or lava source, it will slowly fill Cauldrons

If a stalactite and stalagmite touch, they will connect into a full column

A Dripstone Block can be crafted with four Pointed Dripstone

Dripleaf

Small Dripleaf will grow into Big Dripleaf when fertilized with Bone Meal

Big Dripleaf is a platforming block. Players and mobs on top of the block will cause the block to tilt and drop

Moss Block and Moss Carpet

When Moss Blocks are fertilized with Bone Meal, Moss has a chance of spreading to other blocks. Moss Carpet, Azaleas, and Flowering Azaleas also have a chance of growing

The Hoe is the most efficient tool to harvest Moss Blocks and Moss Carpet

Azalea

Azalea and Flowering Azaleas are new decorative plants

Azaleas have a chance of growing after using Bone Meal on Moss Blocks

Fertilizing an Azalea with Bone Meal will transform it into a tree with Azalea Leaves and Flowered Azalea Leaves, which can be harvested using Shears

Azalea and Flowering Azalea can also be used as Furnace fuel

Rooted Dirt and Hanging Roots

Tilling Rooted Dirt with a Hoe turns the block to normal Dirt and drops Hanging Roots

Fertilizing Rooted Dirt with Bone Meal causes Hanging Roots to grow below

Glow Berries

Glow Berries can be planted on the bottom of most solid blocks to grow cave vines

They can be eaten and are as nutritious as Sweet Berries

Use them to lure and breed Foxes

Cave Vines

When Cave Vines grow or are fertilized with Bone Meal, they have a chance of growing Glow Berries

A Cave Vine that has Glow Berries emits light. So pretty!

Cave Vines are climbable

Spore Blossom

Currently, Spore Blossoms are only available in the Creative mode inventory

Spore Blossoms are a new decorative block that can be placed underneath any block

New Achievements and Trophies

Wax On Wax Off – Apply and remove Wax from all the Copper blocks

Float Your Goat – Get in a boat and float with a Goat

The Healing Power of Friendship – Team up with an Axolotl and win a fight

Changes:

Improved visibility when swimming in underwater caves

A new, beautiful main menu panorama for Caves & Cliffs: Part I

Updated the appearance of the initial loading screen

Compass and Clock item textures have been updated

Ore textures have been updated to better differentiate in more ways than just color

Added distinct damage sounds for burning, freezing, and drowning (MCPE-111645)

Bone Meal now makes a sound when used

Drowned now drop Copper ingots instead of Gold ingots

Known Issues:

The update size on iOS is over 200MB, which exceeds the limit of downloads over cellular data. The update can be downloaded over a Wi-Fi connection

Players sometimes do not receive game invitations on Android devices (MCPE-58759)

Featured Servers cannot be joined by players on Nintendo Switch – we hope to have this resolved soon

Players on Windows 10 updating to 1.17.0 with certain graphics hardware may experience a black screen on launch – this only affects players who had changed the anti-aliasing setting from default and can be rectified by resetting that setting. Please see MCPE-129319 for more information

Important News Regarding Minecraft on Android and Fire TV:

To continue to ensure that we can devote our resources to the platforms where most of our miners and crafters are playing, we’ve ended support for certain older devices and platforms where Minecraft is available. Effective with this update, Minecraft is no longer updated or supported on Fire TV Gen1, Fire TV Gen2, and Android KitKat OS v20 and below.

For more information, please visit aka.ms/MinecraftSunsetting.

Fixes:

Performance / Stability

Fixed a crash that occurred when curing a Zombie Villager in another dimension if the player had not travelled back to the Overworld since entering the world (MCPE-121559)

Fixed a crash that could occur when switching between owned and non-owned Character Creator items

Fixed a crash on Windows 10 that can occur in ray tracing mode

General

Fixed an issue where taking dyed wool from a chest would not trigger the Rainbow Collection Trophy, presuming all wool colors were collected

Android players should once again see achievement notifications (MCPE-54902)

Gameplay

Players who receive negative damage no longer generate absorption hearts (MCPE-94178)

When a player using the touch interface presses and holds the crafting output window, they can now rapidly craft items up to one stack (MCPE-28689)

Picking up part of a stack no longer picks up the entire stack and drops the excess (MCPE-105330)

Fixed the player spawning in unsafe locations when entering a random world for the first time (MCPE-42310)

Fixed the player’s hand still bobbing even when the View Bobbing setting was disabled (MCPE-79380)

First person eating animation is now centered in the frame (MCPE-116678)

First person main hand blocking animation now plays properly (MCPE-115536)

First person main hand and off-hand Shields are now symmetrical (MCPE-116736)

Tridents in players’ and mobs’ hands are now correctly positioned in all perspective modes (MCPE-116681)

Trident raising animation modified for first person to match the previous version more closely

Fixed players showing the Bow holding animation after respawning when killed by another player (MCPE-58861)

Mobs

Rabbits can once again raid Carrot crops (MCPE-113321)

Animals can no longer be fed infinitely until they are bred (MCPE-19309)

Charged Creeper aura is rendered correctly in most cases now (MCPE-65798)

Zombie Villagers now properly shake while being cured

Bees no longer gather nectar from Sweet Berry Bushes

Bees can once again enter Beehives and Bee Nests (MCPE-122705)

Blazes and Endermen once again receive damage from Splash Water Bottles (MCPE-97483)

Strays no longer drop Wither Heads when killed by Charged Creepers (MCPE-35876)

Blocks

Using an Axe on Wood Blocks once again turns them into Stripped Wood Blocks (MCPE-105998)

Renamed Structure Blocks no longer have the incorrect data mode on creation (MCPE-41625)

Fixed an issue that could cause certain blocks to grow too quickly when ticked

Items

Water Buckets can once again be used to pick up Fish (MCPE-94520)

Switching between some items (Bow, Trident, Crossbow, Shield) in your main hand will no longer skip animations (MCPE-116680)

Boats now break when they collide with a Cactus from the side (MCPE-106044)

Changed the position of the Bow to match previous versions (MCPE-116741)

Crossbows in players’ and mobs’ hands are now rendered correctly in all perspective modes (MCPE-116737)

Fixed an animation issue causing an off-hand held Shield to appear to re-equip whenever the player changed their main-hand item (MCPE-116773)

Cauldrons that have been emptied after containing a potion are now correctly filled with water when it rains

Fixed an issue where Fireworks of all colors could be crafted from any other color of Firework Charges (MCPE-90715)

Accessibility

Fixed a bug where the screen reader did not read the focused button on some screens

Fixed a bug where English screen reader pronounced “A button” as “a button”, now saying “Button A” instead

Graphical

Fixed water flickering on PS VR

Colors applied to text on Signs are no longer barely visible (MCPE-117516)

Old Signs no longer glow when being dyed (MCPE-117835)

Critical hit particles now generate around a mob instead of under it (MCPE-39599)

Fixed Strider, Hoglin, Zoglin, Piglin, and Piglin Brute spawn eggs turning red when quick-moved inside any inventory in RenderDragon builds (MCPE-110463)

Fixed enchantment glint shape of charged Bow and Crossbow icons in RenderDragon builds

Fixed items playing “attack” and “using ” animations at the same time when using touch input (MCPE-117133)

Fixed an issue that could occur on older worlds where looking up in a Minecart would display the inside of the Minecart, blocking the player’s view

Fixed an issue that minimizing the title would disable anti-aliasing in RenderDragon builds (MCPE-120532)

Realms

Kick Player button now works again

Fixed a softlock when trying to set friend permissions on a Realm on initial invite

Updated Realms membership invite icon to be more obvious

Further improved Realms permission error messaging

Added a button to access the Realms membership invitation management screen in Profile Settings

Automatically close Realms invite screen if all invites are handled

Fixed PlayStation 4 players with Parental Control Communication and User-Generated Content restriction settings being able to join Realms through invites

User Interface

Fixed controller cursor sensitivity scaling (MCPE-33868)

Fixed an issue where patterns in the loom with high resolution assets would not display correctly

Fixed an issue where cancelling joining a world while generating it caused players to get stuck on the loading screen (MCPE-114776)

PS VR players can activate the start screen VR mode toggle using a keyboard

PS VR players can now proceed past the VR Align screen with a keyboard

Chemistry item icons no longer disappear after suspend/resume in Education Edition worlds

On PlayStation 4, fixed keyboard bindings when using an external keyboard configured to a non-US layout

Clicking “Get Help Fixing This” when unable to access multiplayer features now redirects to the proper help page on the Nintendo Switch

Adjusted the background color of Settings screens for increased readability

Added controller tooltips for “Collect” and “Empty” Lava from Cauldron using Bucket

The panoramic main menu background no longer blinks when loading the game, loading into a world, or leaving a world (MCPE-103842)

Fixed text overlap issue on some resolutions in the Realms Plus product description page

Commands

The ‘/kick’ command once again works properly if Cheats and Command Blocks are disabled, and it no longer uses target selectors

Fixed issue where Minecart with Command Block was not affected by the ‘CommandBlocksEnabled’ gamerule (MCPE-93666)

Fixed output message for ’/stopsound’ being incorrect (MCPE-116772)

Fixed issue where the ’/structure delete’ command was listed in the middle of both ’/structure load’ commands (MCPE-114022)

Fixed a crash that occurred when using the ‘/stopsound’ command to stop the elytra.loop sound (MCPE-120336)

Fixed an issue where the clone command was changed and not versioned

The ‘/setworldspawn’ command is now prohibited in legacy worlds, and affected worlds will reset their altered spawn positions to the original position (MCPE-27797)

Function’s positional offset is no longer re-evaluated for every command inside the function when run with the ‘/execute’ command. It is now only evaluated once for the whole function (MCPE-124890)

Fixed an issue where the Agent till command would not till blocks in Minecraft: Education Edition

Technical Updates:

Updated Add-On Template Packs

Updated Add-On templates for 1.17 are available for download with new resources, behaviors, and documentation Resource Pack Template: aka.ms/ResourcePackTemplate Behavior Pack Template (Includes documentation): aka.ms/BehaviorPackTemplate



General

Added two new variables to the ‘biomes_client.json’ file: “remove_all_prior_fog” and “inherit_from_prior_fog”, which control fog merging and/or inheritance

“remove_all_prior_fog”, when true, will clear all previous fog definitions stored on the stack, making the current pack the new “starting point” for fogs

“inherit_from_prior_fog”, when true, will merge a biome’s fog definition with matching biomes on the stack then create a new merged definition for it

“transparentattachable” tag should only affect rendering in first person camera perspective

Added a MoLang query to get default bone pivots (MCPE-116741)

Updated MoLang query to return normalized item use time remaining based off given parameters (MCPE-116737)

Fixed various cases when ray tracing textures would not be reloaded (resolution switching, upscaling mode switching, ray tracing on/off toggling) (MCPE-124562)

Fixed Enchanted Bow’s textures being too dark (MCPE-119701)

Actors

Catmull-Rom animations will no longer glitch if the time for a keyframe matches its value

All functions run using the ‘/schedule’ command now run from the origin they are supposed to, instead of from the server

Added a new field “transform_to_item” to the “minecraft:ageable” component. If the field is filled with an item name, the item will be given back when any of “feed_items” are used. Similar to “transform_to_item” in the “minecraft:breedable” component

Added a new optional flag “use_simplified_breeding” to “minecraft:genetics” component. When this flag is set to true, the offspring never inherits hidden alleles of parents as main alleles and main as hidden. This allows to implement simple breeding logic easier

Other Fixes

Replaced “Whitelist” language use to “AllowList”. Dedicated server command “whitelist” changed to “allowlist”. Dedicated server “whitelist.json” file changed to “allowlist.json” file. JSON format remains the same. Modified instructions are found in bedrock_server_how_to.html

Fixed ‘query.is_in_ui’ so that it is available to use when a data-driven mob is rendering in the UI (‘query.is_in_ui’ returns true when the mob is rendering in the UI, such as in the inventory window)

Fixed a crash that could occur when an entity with a scoreboard value was removed from the world

Fixed a bug with the summonable property of overridden Vanilla mobs pre-JSON version 1.8.0, which caused Bees to not be summonable (MCPE-58557)

The “ImpactDamageSubcomponent” once again only prevents damage from being dealt to fire immune mobs if the ‘catchFire’ field is true and the projectile is on fire

The “has_equipment” filter now properly evaluates custom entity spawn eggs

Volume Driven Fog (Experimental)

Create volumes in your world: simply create a “volumes” folder in a saved world and put json files in there – one json file per volume. More information can be found in the Behavior Pack documentation

Can be enabled using the “Upcoming Creator Features” experimental feature toggle

Currently, you can attach a fog – Minecraft or your own custom fog – to a volume. When the player enters the volume, the fog will take effect

Added AddVolumeEntityPacket that contains information of a volume entity including its net ID and NBT containing information about the volume’s definition and components, which will be added to the client’s registry

Added RemoveVolumeEntityPacket that contains a volume entity’s net ID to remove it from the client’s registry

GameTest Framework (Experimental)

Renamed ‘/gametest runall’ to ‘/gametest runset’

The default value for the tag parameter is now “suite:default”

Added Dimension class

Added World.getDimension

Updated the GameTest Framework interface assertContainerContains – ItemIdentifier parameter changed to ItemStack assertItemEntityNotPresent and assertItemEntityPresent APIs – ItemStack parameter changed to ItemType assertEntityNotTouching(entityIdentifier: string, position : Location) – Asserts that there is no entity of the given type at the given position assertEntityTouching(entityIdentifier: string, position : Location) – Asserts that there is an entity of the given type at the given position assertItemEntityCountIs(itemType : ItemType, position : BlockLocation, searchDistance : number, count : number) – Asserts that the entity item count in the given search area matches the expected count pulseRedstone(position : BlockLocation, duration : number) – Creates a Redstone block at the given position and destroys it after “duration” ticks function assertEntityPresentInArea(entityIdentifier : string) – Throws an Error if an entity matching the given identifier does not exist in the test region function print(text : string) – Prints the given text to the chat function assertEntityInstancePresent(entity : Entity, position : BlockLocation) – Throws an Error if the given entity is not present in the given block location [Removed] function setEntityTamed(entityIdentifier : string, position : BlockLocation) – Replaced by component function setTamed(showParticles : bool) function assertEntityData(position : BlockLocation, entityIdentifier : string, callback : function(entity: Entity)) – Asserts that the given condition is true for all entities of the given type at the given location function spawnItem(itemType : ItemStack, position : Location) – Spawns an item at the given location function assertIsWaterlogged(position : BlockLocation, isWaterlogged : bool) – Asserts that the block at the given location is waterlogged function assertRedstonePower(position : BlockLocation, power : number) – Asserts the redstone power level at the given location

Added Commands.run

Entity function getComponents() – Returns an array of supported components function getComponent(componentIdentifier : string) – Returns the component matching the given identifier function hasComponent(componentIdentifier : string) – Returns true if the given component exists on the entity and is supported function getName() – Returns the name of the entity (e.g. “Horse”)

Add new enumerations: Minecraft.Effects & Minecraft.Items

Components Added additional component interfaces. movement, navigation, healable, breathable, ageable, and tameable components

Container – New interface for interacting with entity containers. Can be referenced via entity.getComponent(“inventory”).container

Minecraft is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Minecraft site.