Update 3.52 has arrived for No Man’s Sky and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Hello Games has now released a new update for the game. This update was released via the Experimental Branch on Steam a few days ago, but now it’s been released for everyone playing the game on PC and consoles.

If you are playing the game on PS4, the update number is 1.52. The PS4’s update history just says “various bug fixes” but more detailed patch notes are available below. For PS5 owners, the patch number is 03.052.000.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes for the game below. Most of the update is to fix bugs and issues with the game.

No Man’s Sky Update 1.52 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue that could prevent the SSV Normandy SR1 frigate reward from being redeemed if it was first redeemed with a full fleet, or before acquiring a freighter.

Fixed an issue that could cause music to stop playing in the Space Anomaly and photo mode.

Fixed a bug that could cause the death quote screen to display at the incorrect size when running with DLSS enabled.

Fixed an issue that could cause some planets to not look wet during ambient rain.

Fixed an issue that could cause photo mode screenshots to get cut off in VR when running with DLSS enabled.

Fixed an issue that could cause the stars on some planets to appear overly large with some resolutions and DLSS quality settings.

Significantly improved and streamlined the freighter upgrade control menu, which includes access to the options to reset the freighter base.

Improvements to ensure more consistent behaviour across the different photo mode settings.

Made a change so the cockpit remains visible when transitioning to the Galaxy Map in VR.

Fixed a bug that caused the transition to play twice when entering a vehicle in PSVR.

Improved the appearance of the UI in VR when using a refiner or performing a maintenance interaction.

Fixed some clipping text in the inventory screen in VR.

Added a popup for players running outdated drivers on compatible NVIDIA RTX cards, encouraging a driver update in order to enable DLSS support.

Fixed an issue that could cause photomode screenshots to appear black with DLSS enabled.

Fixed an issue that could prevent mission notifications from displaying.

Fixed an issue that could prevent build menu tutorial hints from displaying.

Fixed an issue that prevented display of the player’s balance of Salvaged Data when using research trees, such as the Construction Research Station aboard the Space Anomaly.

Updated the in-game patch notes to reflect the Prisms update.

For more on this update, you can visit the game's Steam page.