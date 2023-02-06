Overwatch 2 x One-Punch Man Collaboration Announced for Season 3

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment has announced an official collaboration between Overwatch 2 and the hit anime/manga series One-Punch Man.

Doomfist, outfitted as Saitama, One Punch Man’s central protagonist, made an unexpected appearance in Overwatch 2 Season 3’s reveal trailer, along with the announcement of a One-Punch Man-themed event occurring from March 7 to April 6.

According to an official blog post, this upcoming event will bring new One-Punch Man skins and cosmetics to Overwatch 2, including Doomfist’s Saitama skin showcased in the trailer. New cosmetics will be revealed before the beginning of the event on March 7. An announced Legendary skin will also be available to earn via “themed challenges.”

This event marks Overwatch 2‘s first collaboration with another significant IP. In September 2022, Overwatch’s vice president and commercial leader, Jon Spector, expressed his interest in crossover events with other brands due to his enjoyment of Fortnite‘s brand partnerships.

Story developing…

Overwatch 2 Season 3 launches on February 7 for PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023