Persona 5 Strikers – Best Personas and How to Get Them Through Fusion

Persona 5 Strikers is a hack ‘n’ slash Musou game, completely overhauling its predecessor’s battle system. No more a turn-based RPG, it focuses on fast paced combat and good reflexes. What remains the same though, is the plethora of Persona you can find, for them to accompany you in your adventure. All of them are equally helpful, with some of them taking a spotlight as the best all around, for their respective field.

In this guide here, we will list down the best Persona for each corresponding attribute and the fodder Personas needed to get them through Fusion. Please note that some of them for post game only, with harder requirements to fulfil.

Yoshitsune

Attribute: Physical

Arcana: Tower

Fusion Materials:

Siegfried

Arahabaki

Okuninunushi

Yatagarasu

A physical beast, due to its focus on Critical Hits. The Crit Boost skill really make this Persona shine.

Seth

Attribute: Gun

Arcana: Tower

Fusion Materials:

Mithras

Koppa Tengu

Similarly to Yoshitsune, huge Critical Hit support, but for Guns.

Mara

Attribute: Fire

Arcana: Tower

Fusion Materials:

Yoshitsune

Alice

The infamous Persona Mara is the best Fire user, with incredibly strong skills and good endurance all around. Psychic weakness can hurt though.

Black Frost

Attribute: Ice

Arcana: Fool

Fusion Materials:

Jacl o’ Lantern

Jack Frost

King Frost

A freezing master, the definitive Persona for Ice magic, without competition.

Thor

Attribute: Electric

Arcana: Chariot

Fusion Materials:

Trumpeter

Nebiros

The supposedly ‘God of Thunder’ is great at toppling Shadows with ease, with destructive Electric Magic to boot.

Norn

Attribute: Wind

Arcana: Fortune

Fusion Materials:

Mithras

Mithra

Either a great burst damage Persona, or a strong healer, Norn is the go-to Persona for the Wind attribute.

Mot

Attribute: Nuclear

Arcana: Death

Fusion Materials:

Bugbear

Fortuna

A Persona with lots of AOE and big nukes as you would expect from the Nuclear attribute.

Kali

Attribute: Psy

Arcana: Empress

Fusion Materials:

Cerberus

Forneus

Not only a tough-to-get Persona, but also with rather limited use due to its Psy attribute, which is resisted a lot. That said, in any other case Kali is a very strong AOE physical attacker.

Metatron

Attribute: Bless

Arcana: Justice

Fusion Materials:

Archangel

Principality

Trumpeter

Dominion

How could a Persona with such a name, not being in this list? Metatron is a solid support type Persona with stat boosting skills and heals.

Alice

Attribute: Curse

Arcana: Death

Fusion Materials:

Nebiros

Lilith

Bugbear

Dominion

Who would expect such a cute little girl to be this lethal? Opposite to Metatron, Alice is here to pick up kills like no tomorrow, with her insta-Death skills and huge nukes.

Lucifer

Attribute: Almighty

Arcana: Star

Fusion Materials:

Black Frost

Mara

Metatron

Alice

Yoshitsune

Obvious from a mile away, Lucifer is literally what his attribute is as well. Almighty. Just taking a look at his Fusion materials, you can imagine this behemoth is the literal best all around. Owning this Persona feels almost like cheating, so a goal to get for sure.

And there you have it, the best Persona for every single attribute in the game. As previously mentioned, all of them can push you through the end game, as long as you invest to them, so don’t feel obligated to use the ones in this list here. The Personas here simply do the job easier than others, but that is all. In any case, happy farming.

Persona 5 Strikers is available now on PC, PS4 and the Nintendo Switch

- This article was updated on:February 23rd, 2021