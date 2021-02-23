Persona 5 Strikers – Best Personas and How to Get Them Through Fusion

Persona 5 Strikers is a hack ‘n’ slash Musou game, completely overhauling its predecessor’s battle system. No more a turn-based RPG, it focuses on fast paced combat and good reflexes. What remains the same though, is the plethora of Persona you can find, for them to accompany you in your adventure. All of them are equally helpful, with some of them taking a spotlight as the best all around, for their respective field.
In this guide here, we will list down the best Persona for each corresponding attribute and the fodder Personas needed to get them through Fusion. Please note that some of them for post game only, with harder requirements to fulfil.
Yoshitsune
Attribute: Physical
Arcana: Tower
Fusion Materials:
- Siegfried
- Arahabaki
- Okuninunushi
- Yatagarasu
A physical beast, due to its focus on Critical Hits. The Crit Boost skill really make this Persona shine.
Seth
Attribute: Gun
Arcana: Tower
Fusion Materials:
- Mithras
- Koppa Tengu
Similarly to Yoshitsune, huge Critical Hit support, but for Guns.
Mara
Attribute: Fire
Arcana: Tower
Fusion Materials:
- Yoshitsune
- Alice
The infamous Persona Mara is the best Fire user, with incredibly strong skills and good endurance all around. Psychic weakness can hurt though.
Black Frost
Attribute: Ice
Arcana: Fool
Fusion Materials:
- Jacl o’ Lantern
- Jack Frost
- King Frost
A freezing master, the definitive Persona for Ice magic, without competition.
Thor
Attribute: Electric
Arcana: Chariot
Fusion Materials:
- Trumpeter
- Nebiros
The supposedly ‘God of Thunder’ is great at toppling Shadows with ease, with destructive Electric Magic to boot.
Norn
Attribute: Wind
Arcana: Fortune
Fusion Materials:
- Mithras
- Mithra
Either a great burst damage Persona, or a strong healer, Norn is the go-to Persona for the Wind attribute.
Mot
Attribute: Nuclear
Arcana: Death
Fusion Materials:
- Bugbear
- Fortuna
A Persona with lots of AOE and big nukes as you would expect from the Nuclear attribute.
Kali
Attribute: Psy
Arcana: Empress
Fusion Materials:
- Cerberus
- Forneus
Not only a tough-to-get Persona, but also with rather limited use due to its Psy attribute, which is resisted a lot. That said, in any other case Kali is a very strong AOE physical attacker.
Metatron
Attribute: Bless
Arcana: Justice
Fusion Materials:
- Archangel
- Principality
- Trumpeter
- Dominion
How could a Persona with such a name, not being in this list? Metatron is a solid support type Persona with stat boosting skills and heals.
Alice
Attribute: Curse
Arcana: Death
Fusion Materials:
- Nebiros
- Lilith
- Bugbear
- Dominion
Who would expect such a cute little girl to be this lethal? Opposite to Metatron, Alice is here to pick up kills like no tomorrow, with her insta-Death skills and huge nukes.
Lucifer
Attribute: Almighty
Arcana: Star
Fusion Materials:
- Black Frost
- Mara
- Metatron
- Alice
- Yoshitsune
Obvious from a mile away, Lucifer is literally what his attribute is as well. Almighty. Just taking a look at his Fusion materials, you can imagine this behemoth is the literal best all around. Owning this Persona feels almost like cheating, so a goal to get for sure.
And there you have it, the best Persona for every single attribute in the game. As previously mentioned, all of them can push you through the end game, as long as you invest to them, so don’t feel obligated to use the ones in this list here. The Personas here simply do the job easier than others, but that is all. In any case, happy farming.
Persona 5 Strikers is available now on PC, PS4 and the Nintendo Switch
- This article was updated on:February 23rd, 2021