Red Dead Online – Naturalist Guide: Farmland Habitat Locations

The farmland habitat set is one of the easiest sets to complete in the animal field guide for Red Dead Online’s new Naturalist role. Most of the animals found from this set are corralled inside easy to reach locations around New Hanover. Keep in mind that if you’re have trouble finding the exact animal you want, you can always try to join a new lobby to reset the animals spawns in the game. So without further ado, here’s a complete list of the animals in the farmland habitat set and where to find them.

Florida Cracker Cow

The Florida Cracker Cow can be found on ranches and settlements across the states. As herbivores their diet consists of grains, hay and grasses. The large size of these mammals can mean that it takes longer to sedate them.

You can find one located at Emerald Ranch.

Angus Bull

The Angus Bull can be found on farms and ranches across the states. Its herbivorous diet includes grains, hay and corn. THe average size of a bull can mean they are harder to sedate.

You can find one at Emerald Ranch. There’s also sometime one north-west of the Heartland Oil Fields (just north of the H in Hanover).

Devon Bull

The Devon Bull can be found at ranches across the states. As a herbivore, it consumes grains, hay and corn. Its stocky build may mean it is harder to sedate.

Also found at Emerald Ranch. Can also be found up at Hanging Dog Ranch by Little Creek River near West Elizabeth.

Hereford Bull

The Hereford Bull can be found at ranches across the states. It is a herbivore, living on grains, hay and corn. Due to their size, Hereford Bully may take more time to sedate.

Can also be found at Emerald Ranch or Hanging Dog Ranch.

Angus Ox

Angus Oxen can be found on ranches and farms across West Elizabeth, New Hanover and Lemoyne. As herbivores, their main diet consists of common roughage including grasses, hay, and silage. Like all oxen, it may take several shots to sedate.

Found at either Emerald Ranch or Hanging Dog Ranch.

Devon Ox

Devon Oxen can be found on ranches and farms across West Elizabeth, New Hanover and Lemoyne. As herbivores, their main diet consists of common roughage including grasses, hay, and silage. Oxen are tough and will require a large number of shots to be sedated.

Like the other oxen on this list, can be found at either Emerald Ranch or by Hanging Dog Ranch.

Old Spot Pig

Old Spot Pigs can be found on ranches and in towns across New Hanover. Their omnivorous diet consists of lizards, mice, eggs, agricultural crops, fungi, and grasses. Although small, their stocky build means they require a few shots before they are sedated.

Can be found just east of Valentine (by the T in Valentine), or at Flatneck Station.

Berkshire Pig

Berkshire pigs can be found on ranches and in towns across New Hanover. As omnivores, their diet consists of mice, eggs, agricultural crops, fungi, roots, and grasses. Pigs need only a few shots before they are sedated.

Found in the same place as the Old Spot Pig: east of Valentine or at Flatneck station.

Big China Pig

Big China Pigs are found on ranches and in towns across New Hanover. Their omnivorous diet includes mice, worms, eggs, grassess, fungi, and roots. To be fully sedated, these pigs require a few shots.

Similarly found east of Valentine or at Flatneck Station.

Merino Sheep

The Merino Sheep can be found on ranches and in towns across New hanover. As herbivores, they feed on pasture plants, grasses, clovers and forbs. A few shots of sedative will ensure the sheep is unconscious.

Found at the south end of Valentine or on the west end of Emerald Ranch.

Alpine Goat

Domestic Alpine Goats can be found at ranches and farms across the states. Their herbivorous diet means that they graze on grasses, weeds, herbs and trees. These goats are relatively easy to sedate with just a few shots of sedative needed.

Found at same locations as Merino Sheep: either at Emerald Ranch or Valentine.

It’s important to note that if you’re looking for the fastest way to level up, you’re gonna want to try and farm the max number of samples from each animal before you move onto the next one. Once you’ve captured the max number of samples for each of the animals, return to Harriet and turn them in one at a time to receive the corresponding stamp in your animal field guide book. After you have all the stamps in the farmland habitat set, turn them in for a quick 1000 XP points towards your Naturalist role. Repeat this same process again and again until you’ve turned in all your samples, and you’ll have earned 5000 XP points.