My Hero Mania Roblox Codes List (April 2021)

My Hero Mania is one of the most popular Roblox games out there, and there are plenty of codes you can enter to get free things for your character. Based on the popular anime My Hero Academia, My Hero Mania lets you create your own superhero with your own unique quirk. You roll for these quirks by using Spins, and you can get more spins by entering special codes. If you really want to make your hero the best they can be, you’re going to need a lot of Spins to get that perfect quirk for your character. Here are all the working My Hero Mania codes as of April 2021.

My Hero Mania Roblox Codes (Working April 2021)

These are all the active working My Hero Mania Roblox codes as of April 2021. New codes are added all the time, so be sure to check back often.

big130k – 5 Spins

– 5 Spins plus120k! – 6 Spins

– 6 Spins 110kcodeyay – 5 Spins

– 5 Spins the100k – 10 Spins

– 10 Spins its90k! – 6 Spins

– 6 Spins 80kcode! – 5 Spins

– 5 Spins 70kalready – 2 Spins

– 2 Spins likereward1 – 2 Spins

– 2 Spins FirstCode! – 5 Spins

How to Redeem Codes

To redeem codes, start the game and press the M key to open the menu. Then, enter the desired code into the entry box on the left side of the screen. If the code is valid, you will receive some free Spins for your character.

How to Get More My Hero Mania Codes

New codes are released all the time on the developer’s Twitter page, particularly when the game reaches a new milestone for Roblox likes. There are also frequent double EXP events where you can level up your hero much faster than normal, so stay tuned to My Hero Mania to make sure you don’t miss out on any special events or free Spins.

Roblox is available now on PC, Xbox One, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on:April 13th, 2021