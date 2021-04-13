Roblox Shindo Life Codes List (April 2021)

Shindo Life is one of the most popular Roblox games out there, and there are plenty of codes you can input to get free spins. Originally called Shinobi Life 2 before being taken down due to copyright issues, Shindo Life is an open-world ninja game where players fight opponents and grow stronger. There are all sorts of different modes, but your character and their abilities stay the same across all modes. You can get free things for your character using things called Spins, and you can get more Spins by inputting codes. These are all the working Shindo Life Roblox codes as of April 2021.

Shindo Life Roblox Codes (Working April 2021)

Alchemist! – Free spins

Expired Codes

These codes have expired and are no longer working.

more3XP!

RELLSm00th!

RELL2xExxP!

RELLworld!

RELLw3Lcomes!

Shindai2Nice!

LagFix!

RELLgreatful!

RELLsh1Nd0!

AnimeNoAlchemist!

EasterIsH3re!

EggHaunt!

BigFatBunny!

RELLhOuSe!

ThanksRELLGames!

EndLess!

SickestDr0pz!

BigThingZnow!

OneMill!

RemadeTailedSpirits!

ReLLm!

Shad0rks!

Smallgains!

TopDevRELL!

YeagerMan!

EmberDub!

m1ndTranzf3r!

RiserAkuman!

zat5u!

SixP4thzSpirit!

VoneFix!

Kenichi!

SirYesS1r!

NiceEpic!

blockNdoDge!

BugsCl4n!

silverfang!

Mashallah!

RELLspecsOut!

2021N3wY3AR!

1ceW0rks!

gri11Burgars!

fiar3W0rkz!

g3tG0als!

th3N3w3raBegan!

fourFOURfour!

k1llStr3ak!

r1cecrisp5!

m33ksm3llz!

12D4yz0fh0tsauce!

anc1entp00p!

d4ndyd4ne!

Okaybreathair!

n0n0noooooo!

B3LLaReR1ng1ng!

c4ndywh00ps!

g1ftz0hgafts!

c0ldNc0zy!

Sn0wdayz!

Jin6le3!

M3rrym3rry!

8hunnet!

MerryGiftmas!

G1ft4u!

s4ntaBois!

SubToRiserrDawn!

C4ntst0pus!

Sub2ProbAzim!

Sub2Alphi!

r3vn3g3!

0nW4rdtoW1ns!

Sub2GhostInTheCosmos!

Sub2Sw33P33!

WeDidEtBois!

w3B4ckbaby!

700k!

600kSubs!

Ch4seDaDr3am!

K33pTry1ng!

B3L3veEt!

d0ntLoseHope!

Ch4s3Dr3ams!

Go4ll0ut!

KeepM0v1ngOnwards!

BelieveInSelf!

How to Redeem Shindo Life Codes

To redeem codes, visit the Edit section of the main menu. From there, click “YouTube Codes” in the top right corner of the screen and input a code. Then, press the Enter key and you should receive free spins if the code is valid.

Roblox is available now on PC, Xbox One, and mobile devices.