Rollback Netcode Games List (August 2021)

Looking for a list of all the Rollback Netcode Games? Well, you’re in the right place as AOTF has searched high and low throughout the web to find every game that has this unique feature. If you’re unfamiliar, Rollback Netcode is one of the many options that Game developers can currently employ for online gameplay. This feature is particularly prominent in fighting games but can be found anywhere quick inputs really make a difference. To put it simply, Rollback Netcode removes the delay found in input delay netcode and more closely pairs players’ button inputs to what is shown on screen. As long as the connection between players is optimal (high bandwidth), there should be little to no delay in what is smashed into the controller and displayed on the screen. Compared to Input delay netcode, this provides a smoother experience where competitive players can play at their highest level without needing to be in person. You didn’t come here for a history lesson though, so here’s your list of Rollback Netcode Games (including games expanded using GGPO or another variant) in alpha order.
Rollback Netcode Games List
Titles A – H
- Acceleration Of Suguri 2
- Blazing Strike
- Brawlhalla
- Breakers Collection
- Coreupt
- Darkstalkers Resurrection
- Dengeki Bunko: Fighting Climax Ignition
- Divekick
- Dragon Ball: Zenkai Battle
- Dual Souls: The Last Bearer
- Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
- Eternal Fighter Zero
- Fantasy Strike
- Fight of Animals
- Fight of Gods
- Fighting EX Layer
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Fly Punch Boom!
- FOOTSIES Rollback Edition
- For Honor
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R
Titles I – P
- Injustice 2
- Killer Instinct
- Killer Instinct 2 Classic
- Killer Instinct Classic
- Lethal League
- Lethal League Blaze
- Maiden & Spell
- Marvel vs Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes
- Marvel vs. Capcom Origins
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
- Melty Blood Actress Again Current Code
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- MerFight: Curse of the Arctic Prince
- Metal Revolution
- Metal Slug
- Mighty Fight Federation
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Kombat XL
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Omen of Sorrow
- PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale
- Pocket Rumble
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Punch Planet
Titles Q – Z
- Rising Thunder
- Rivals of Aether
- River City Ransom: Underground
- Rushdown Revolt
- Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection
- Samurai Shodown V Special
- Skullgirls
- Skullgirls Mobile Version
- Slayers for Hire
- Spelunky 2
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
- Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike Online Edition
- Street Fighter V
- Street Fighter X Tekken
- Super Smash Bros. Melee
- Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
- Terrordrome – Reign of the Legends
- The King of Fighters 2002: Unlimited Match
- The King of Fighters ’97 Global Match
- The King of Fighters XV
- The Last Blade 2
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds
- Tough Love Arena
- Touhou Hisoutensoku
- Touhou Suimusou: Immaterial and Missing Power
- Umineko: Golden Fantasia
- Windjammers
- Windjammers 2