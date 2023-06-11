South of Midnight is a Monster Hunting Follow Up to We Happy Few

Image: Compulsion Games

The Xbox Showcase showed fans of Microsoft’s console that there are some great projects in the works. Originally known as “Project Midnight,” it has now been confirmed as “South of Midnight.” South of Midnight still has some unknown information, such as gameplay details and story — but the developer Compulsion Games has a solid track record, and if any of their past work shows us what is to come, we know we are in for a good time. The latest trailer shows that South of Midnight is a monster-hunting follow-up to the horror game We Happy Few. Read on for more information.

South of Midnight Looks like a Monster Hunter Game from the Creators of We Happy Few

Compulsion Games released We Happy Few in 2016, and although the game didn’t blow up in popularity — there was a lot to love in it. There is little information on South of Midnight, but in the trailer, we see a protagonist talking to a strange man and asking about a monster’s location.

At the end of the trailer, we see a reveal of a giant-looking monster — similar to what we see in other monster-hunting games such as Monster Hunter and Wild Hearts. Is this a confirmation that this will be a monster-hunting game? There is no definite answer, but the trailer gives the gaming community those vibes.

Related: We Happy Few Reviews Point to a Bright Future for Xbox Exclusives

What is also shown off in the gameplay trailer is the use of magic. Combining magic with monster-hunter gameplay could be what we need in this crowded genre. Xbox fans should take these predictions lightly as we await more information shortly. If you want to check out the latest trailer for South of Midnight, feel free to look at the video from the Xbox Showcase below.

The game will occur in a magical rural south — an original location that will feel fresh. While there is no confirmation on a release date for South of Midnight, the game will be released on Xbox Series X/S and launch on Xbox Game Pass day one.

- This article was updated on June 11th, 2023