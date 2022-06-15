Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge – How To Do Rising Attacks

If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to inflict massive damage on your foes, or need to take down a high-flying enemy, you’ll want to make sure that you’re utilizing all of the attacks at your disposal. One of the best attacks in the game is the high-flying Rising Attack, which will allow you to jump in the air while performing a spin, an uppercut, or any variety of different moves that you’ll need to take down the FOOT Clan.

But, how do you use this attack, and is it only good for enemies that are in the air? Let’s take a look into the finer details, and find out how to use the Rising Attack to your advantage in every encounter you face!

Rising Attack in Shredders Revenge

As you play through TMNT: Shredders Revenge, you’ll come across a vast variety of different enemy types, with some fighting you from the skies. You’ll want to make sure that you’ve mastered the Rising Attack, which will allow you to hit them multiple times in the air, causing large amounts of damage to them.

You’ll want to press the Attack Button and Jump Button simultaneously to perform this action, which you can mash on the attack button to keep the combo going in the air. If you’re looking to build up your combo meter, this is going to be an excellent way to make that happen, as you’ll be able to juggle your foes in the air or take down pesky robots that don’t want to come down onto your level.

You’ll also be able to utilize this move on different terrain and during vehicle levels. Make sure you let all of your friends know how to use this attack, to make sure that everyone survives to see the next stage. And make sure you check out how to unlock Casey Jones, so you have a chance to use this great character!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge is available June 16th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.