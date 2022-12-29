Modern Warfare 2 has plenty of weapons for each type of player. Many Call of Duty veterans favor the agile and hard-hitting power of SMGs, and with Modern Warfare 2, many SMGs deal lots of damage in a couple of seconds. This is where the Vaznek 9K comes in. This SMG is capable of dealing with enemies with incredible ease being fast enough to get around the map quickly. So get ready to use the best Vaznek 9K loadout available.

The Best Vaznek 9K Loadout for Modern Warfare 2

Even though the Vel 46 and Fennec 45 are fan favorites by many Modern Warfare 2 players, more and more players are adopting the Vaznek 9K, and this is the loadout players’ will have to equip to dominate with it:

For the barrel, players will equip the SA Response III. This barrel improves the gun’s bullet velocity, recoil control, damage range, and hip fire accuracy at the expense of some hip fire recoil control, movement, and aim down-sight speed. This barrel will allow players to kill enemy players at longer ranges without compensating too much for its slow bullet velocity or lack of damage.

For muzzle attachments, players will use the XTEN RR-40. This suppressor further enhances the Vaznek 9K’s capabilities improving the weapon’s damage range and bullet velocity while being quieter. All this comes at the cost of some aiming stability and aim-down sight speed.

For lasers, the FSS OLE-V Laser is the perfect option for this build. This laser improves the aim-down sight and sprint-to-fire speed while enhancing the aiming stability at the expense of revealing the players’ position when aiming down a hallway or dark spot.

Another must-have for this weapon is the 45-Round Mag. This is the only mag attachment available with this weapon and luckily for players is the only one they’ll need. This 45-Round Mag attachment allows players to kill many enemies without having to reload mid-gunfight and lose the encounter. The attachment has a couple of downsides, as it will slow down the player in almost every regard.

To finish this Vaznek 9K loadout, players will use the Markeev R7 Stock. This stock will regain some of the lost movement capabilities the weapon has suffered by equipment the former attachments. This stock will keep the weapon fast enough to compete with other SMGs.

Your Vaznek 9K loadout should have the following attachments:

Barrel : SA Response III

: SA Response III Muzzle : XTEN RR-40

: XTEN RR-40 Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Magazine : 45-Round Mag

: 45-Round Mag Stock: Markeev R7 Stock

The Vaznek 9K is one of the most competitive options in the SMG category, so players should try this loadout and see how capable and fast this SMG can be. This is a good option for Warzone 2 players looking for a good SMG to pair with their favorite assault or sniper rifle.

Perks

For perks, we recommend players to equip the following ones:

Perk : Double Time

: Double Time Perk : Scavenger

: Scavenger Bonus Perk : Fast Hands

: Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Quick Fix

All these perks will allow players to move around the map while picking up ammo and regaining health quickly after getting a kill. Quick Fix and Double Time will be two of the perks that do most of the heavy lifting in this class. Both perks change how players interact with the map and are necessary when players want to keep defending a site or rush the enemy team while players are unaware of their presence.

Field Upgrades

For Field Upgrades, we recommend players use Dead Silence or Tactical Insertion. Both Field Upgrades bring value to any match, so players should use them if they are not sure what to pick.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.