The First Bit of Overwatch 2’s Toned Down Co-Op Mode Lands in August Plus a New PVP Mode

Xbox Showcase gave us the first look at Overwatch 2’s new update coming soon. This is the most significant update the game has ever seen, which looks to make the online game even more fun than before. Read on for everything you need regarding Overwatch 2 new Invasion update.

Overwatch 2’s New Co-op Events and PVP Information

Overwatch 2 is getting new content on August 10, 2023 through an add-on called Invasion. Invasion will bring new story missions, a new co-op mode, a new playable hero, and much more. According to Xbox Wire, the update includes co-op events, similar to what we saw in the first Overwatch through special events. Furthermore, players can participate in Hero Mastery Mode — a mode with hero-specific training missions. This is a great way to understand better how to use each character’s abilities properly.

Possibly the best mode in the Invasion update will be the new game mode, Flashpoint. Flashpoint will have teams face off against each other as everyone tries to take control of three specific points on the map — similar to domination in the Call of Duty series. Flashpoint is a great way to mix up the standard gameplay of Overwatch, and I believe this will be a great way to bring in new players to the online game.

There is a lot to look forward to in the upcoming update, and Xbox has even gone as far as to tweet that it is the most significant update to ever come to the game. You can see the tweet below.

Xbox Wire goes into further detail, letting players know that if they are new to the game, they can jump right into the game with all playable characters by purchasing the Overwatch 2 New Heroes Starter Pack. If you are interested in the Invasion update, getting this starter pack is highly recommended so you are prepared for everything the game entails, as each character has a unique ability that does well in different situations. The starter pack also includes legendary cosmetic skins — if that is something you are into.

For more information on the latest Overwatch 2 update — check out the gameplay trailer below.

Overwatch 2 Invasion update arrives for the game on August 10, 2023.

- This article was updated on June 11th, 2023