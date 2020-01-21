Japan is known for many different things, but among the most recognizable are its large cities and fantastic public transportation. So it makes sense that any game set in Japan, and its largest city Tokyo, will feature a simple and quick fast travel system. This is the case for Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore the recently released Switch port of the Wii U cult classic. This hybrid of the Shin Megami Tensei and Fire Emblem series has a huge map to explore which will have you bouncing between many locations at different times. So to help you get around here’s how to fast travel in Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore.

How to Fast Travel

Thankfully the fast travel system in Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore is even easier than the trains and buses of Tokyo proper. Taking just a few button presses, players can get around the world with ease whenever they want. To do it just press the Y button to pull up the map then use the d-pad to navigate it and select where you want to go. Of course, this isn’t a totally free system, you need to have unlocked the location for fast travel before you can warp there later on. And some areas won’t allow fast travel at all, so don’t rely too much on it when in tougher situations.

Not only is this useful to avoid long travel time, it can also help keep track of the huge number of important locations in Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore. Shops are often stacked on top of each other in key areas. Being able to select the particular one you want from the menu makes getting there much easier. In fact, you might find yourself using it even when you don’t have far to go. So hopefully knowing how to fast travel in Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore makes your game better.