Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore – How to Raise Stage Rank

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore brings the much beloved Shin Megami Tensei and Fire Emblem crossover from Wii U to the Nintendo Switch. While the game is updated in some key ways, it’s otherwise the same great experience players had over three years ago. Which also means new players will have all the same questions. One of the biggest that will come to mind right away is how to raise stage rank in Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore. But first, let’s get to the very basics, explaining just what is Stage Rank.

What is Stage Rank

Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore is very different from both of the series that combine to make it work. There’s different gameplay mechanics and the overall presentation is almost the polar opposite of what players might expect. Both of these combine in Stage Rank, a part of how characters grow throughout the adventure.

In short, Stage Rank in Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore measures how good of an entertainer that particular character is. As it increases, characters will discover new Performa within themselves, expanding their options and making them stronger for the rest of the game. But there’s an even more important thing that Stage Rank handles, which is unlocking side stories and side quests for those characters. So there’s a lot of reasons you want to raise Stage Rank, but how do you do it?

How to Raise Stage Rank

Thankfully given how important it is, Stage Rank is easy enough to raise. It takes work, but the mechanics are simple. It’s basically just your level and XP from other RPGs, but it’s character focused. Any character who you want to raise Stage Rank for should be in your party and then you just play the game as much as possible, focusing on battles. The more you use the character the higher their Stage Rank will go. But there’s still some tricks to use.

For one, an Arena unlocks partway through the campaign. Use this to grind out more XP quickly. Along with this you can maximize each battle by defeating all but one enemy. Then just use party buff moves to waste rounds. Each round will raise your Stage Rank more so the longer you can wait the better. And that’s how to raise Stage Rank in Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore, and an explanation of what it is.