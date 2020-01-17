Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore – How to Restore EP

Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore hits Switch today bringing the worlds of Shin Megami Tensei and Fire Emblem together once more on the Nintendo Switch. Previously on Wii U, this epic JRPG will have you managing a huge roster of characters and the various meters that tell you how healthy they are and what they can do. EP is one of the most important of these, determining how effective they are in the current battle. But when it runs out you’re pretty much stuck. So here’s how to restore EP in Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore.

What is EP

But first, in case you skipped some tutorials, here’s what is EP in Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore. While you may assume that EP is a more proper initialism of Experience Points, it actually represents Energy Points. Once you understand this the rest should click into place in your mind. Rather than tracking how powerful your character is, EP instead say how much energy they have to perform the moves you want. Each spell or attack requires a certain amount of EP, with more powerful moves requiring more. Once it’s expended you’re pretty much stuck in the fight, but there are ways of getting it back.

How to Restore EP

There’s a few ways to restore EP in Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore, with the best option depending on the situation. Vending machines all around the world offer EP restoring items, so if you’re near one and need it just grab some there. There’s also a number of items, such as Chakra Pot that will restore EP whenever you utilize them. And finally some characters, mostly those who focus on healing and character buffs, will learn moves that restore EP for other team members. Often these drain EP from enemies to give them to your team, so they’re quite effective in battle. There’s also some Radiant Skills that give EP back automatically as your explore the world. If you’re already in a fight and don’t have any of this available to you then your only option left is to block incoming attacks, which will restore a tiny amount of EP. All of these are great ways how to restore EP in Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore.

- This article was updated on:January 17th, 2020