By the time the credits roll on Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore you’ll probably have put over 50 hours into the game. You’ll have made friends, fought enemies, and hopefully become the ultimate superstar. But to do this you have to actually be able to save your progress through those dozens of hours. Unlike a lot of modern games, there’s no auto save here. So what do you have to do? Here’s how to save in Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore.

How to Save

The answer lies in the system menu. To access it press the Y button then select System. From there you should see the save option, which will let you choose a particular save slot to go with. For games like Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore I usually keep at least three running save files: my most recent save, the previous one, and one from at least an hour ago or more. This makes sure that if any one save becomes stuck, either due to technical issues or otherwise, I have one to fall back on without losing too much progress.

While you don’t have to follow this method, you do need to be sure you’re saving regularly. Like I said, there’s no auto save feature in Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore, so if you forget and the game resets you’re going to be unhappy. This is especially true on the Switch where you might put the system to sleep and forget about it. If that battery dies or you change games without thinking, you might set yourself back a few hours.

Hopefully that never happens now that you know how to save in Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore. Be sure to check out our other guides which should help you get started on your long and fun journey.