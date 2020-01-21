Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore – When to Class Change and How to Do It

As a massive and long JRPG Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore features a lot of things for you to manage. With multiple characters, all featuring their own stats and other varying factors, you’ll spend a lot of time deciding how to manage everything. But few things are as important as your class, which can determine a lot about not only your character but how they play throughout the dozens of hours of gameplay you’ll put into the experience. Thankfully though, while this is a key choice, you can change it later on. But with that comes its own questions. Here’s when to class change and how to do it in Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore.

When to Class Change

This is actually a tricky question even if you’ve played through Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE before on Wii U. Class change is an easy process and has many effects, but deciding when to do it is largely personal. For one, each character can have their class changed multiple times, which should alleviate some stress over the question. Still, you’ll want to know when to do it to get the best outcome. The answer is to do it as soon as possible the first time it becomes available. Doing so will increase your stats and unlock a new Carnage for that character. There’s little to no downside to doing this, so triggering it as soon as you can will work best, but for future ones you might want to be more particular.

After the first class change you’ll want to figure out what class you actually want that character to be in the end. Don’t switch to it just yet, instead use a different class saving the one you want them to use more often for later. Then whenever you are given the choice to class change do so until you unlock all the carnages you want. By the end of the game you should be able to go through all the available classes, and then they’ll be well setup for postgame content. But that leaves one important question: how to class change in Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore.

How to Class Change

Class changes are unlocked after completing chapter 4 of the main story within Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore. Once done you can head to the Bloom Palace to accomplish the task. Speak to Tiki and you’ll see the option there. However, to do it you need Master Seals, a rare item gained through the campaign and side missions. The Arena is also a great place to get them, so try to earn as many as you can so you are able to class change whenever you wish. Once you have it just do the above and you’ll be all set. And that’s when to class change and how to do it in Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore.